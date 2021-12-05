Q: My doctor recommended that I listen to music that I love for 30 minutes a day to help lower my blood pressure (along with diet, exercise and medication). Seems a little whoo-whoo to me. What do you think? — Cyanna R., Birmingham, Ala.
A: If whoo-whoo is your version of, oh say, the song lyric, “Who, who wrote the book of love?” you might be right. But if you mean some kind of made-up theory, sorry, you’re off-key. Music is being studied as an adjunct therapy for everything from heart disease to Parkinson’s, chronic stress and depression.
Johns Hopkins Medicine even has a Center for Music & Medicine. Their researchers are looking into how music affects the brain and other body systems and the impact it might have on treating Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and stroke. One recent study there found that group singing improved Parkinson’s patients’ voice strength and clarity.
A study by the University of Toronto shows that listening to favorite music increases brain plasticity (that means the ability of neural networks in the brain to grow and reorganize) and improves memory in folks with early Alzheimer’s or mild cognition problems.
A 2020 study in the journal Cardiology tracked heart attack patients for seven years and found that listening to 30 minutes of music daily lowered their pain and anxiety levels measurably, reduced the risk of another heart attack by 23%, heart failure by 18% and the need for a coronary artery bypass graft surgery by 20%. That may be because it lowers systolic blood pressure (the top number) and heart rate and helps dissipate inflammatory stress hormones.
You can choose what form of music therapy you want to use: listening, song writing, playing an instrument, moving/dancing to music, singing solo or along to recorded songs. They all offer the beneficial effects. The only advice is that the music not fuel anger or stress through its lyrics or rhythm — and you can be the judge of that. So enjoy.
Q: I am trying to change my diet so it isn’t aggravating my osteoarthritis. Can you let me know what fruits are the most anti-inflammatory? Thanks! — Karla P., Richmond, Va.
A: You’re right, fruits can help tamp down inflammation in your body — inflammation that can aggravate arthritis and is also associated with diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. You want to get around 2 cups a day, fresh or frozen.
The most powerfully anti-inflammatory fruits are berries (especially blueberries), apples, cherries, citrus, tomatoes and pomegranates. Not all studies have looked at their impact on arthritis, but they do help cool bodywide inflammation.
• Pomegranate seeds are loaded with vitamins C and K, potassium, fiber and potent phytochemicals such as anthocyanin and resveratrol. Research (mostly in the lab) indicates that regularly consuming pomegranates delivers antioxidative, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits. These studies say pomegranate may even protect against or improve diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even some cancers. But there are no studies showing solid evidence of cause and effect — just association.
• Berries are packed with anti-inflammatory phytochemicals along with fiber and vitamin C. Studies have found an association between eating berries regularly (especially blueberries) and protection from diabetes, heart disease and cognition problems. They may even help fight cancer. In addition, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are second only to pomegranates in their cell-protecting antioxidant activity.
• Cherries contain vitamin C, potassium, fiber and phytochemicals linked to enhanced blood sugar control, improved lousy LDL cholesterol and lower blood pressure. There are even studies that suggest eating cherries can reduce exercise-related aches and pains and the risk of gout.
There are many other foods that can also help you tamp down inflammation. They include fish like salmon and sea trout, olive oil, walnuts, deep green vegetables like spinach and kale, and spices like cumin and turmeric. Enjoy them all and ditch inflammation-fanning red and processed meats and anything with added sugar.