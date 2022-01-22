L et’s get this out in the open: A tree in my front yard is still blinking with two strands of Christmas lights, and I’m OK with it.
I’ve been practicing an alibi in case someone reminds me that the holidays are over. “I’d take down the lights, but they’re still frozen to the lilac branches,” I’d say, shrugging my shoulders to illustrate I have no choice in the matter.
Which is true, but the greater truth is that my husband switched them onto that random winking mode so that it looks like branches are taking turns in shouting out a greeting. It cracks me up to pull in the driveway and be welcomed home by a small bit of ridiculous fanfare after a long day’s work.
But am I breaking some rule of holiday etiquette? In late January, is this behavior reserved for restaurant mood lighting and blowout 50%-off store sales?
To find answers, I conducted random driving tours in Manchester early last week. Most houses had gone post-Christmas dark, but I easily found a collection of homes still decked out in holiday finery, including one very happy group of Minions.
I also questioned friends, colleagues and home-decorating enthusiasts whose displays in 2021 would have made the Griswolds proud.
That includes the amiable Ryan Kalantzis, with whom I chatted last fall when his Manchester lawn was ablaze with inflatables and lighted decorations — everything from a spinning carousel to assorted candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees.
He and his partner Chad Stanton packed away most of the outdoor display a couple of weeks ago.
“It looked like a frat party gone bad — inflatables and lights all spread out across the lawn and driveway. We had to hang the inflatables by our fire pit and let them warm up from a season of frostbite before putting them in vacuum-pack bags.”
But the lights on the house and roof? That’s another story. Icy temperatures make it tough to navigate walkways, ladder rungs and the roof. So for now, outdoor strands of bulbs are still up and and shining brightly from 5 to 9 p.m. daily.
One of the most festive homes I drove by Tuesday night was a home off Bridge Street. Nutcracker figures stand sentry on either side of the front door, projections of snowflakes sweep across the side of the house, the windows are framed in colored lights and an illuminated snowman grins at passersby. White lights along a wood fence stretch like a lane to more decorations in the backyard.
Respondents to my informal poll had a mix of opinions. A handful were hard and fast in adhering to a timeline — lights can be lit the day after Thanksgiving (at the earliest) and need to be turned off promptly after Little Christmas, also known as the Feast of Epiphany, on Jan. 6.
Others said decorating and undecorating are piecemeal, multi-stage projects not by choice but because of hectic work and family schedules.
And like last year, a bunch of people said the pop of color helps make another winter in the COVID-19 pandemic a little less bleak.
Still, just my question of whether there’s an unspoken timeline to Christmas decorations was enough to “scare” my former Union Leader pod mate Bob Charest into “taking the sleigh inside.”
Members of the Christmas Lights in Southern NH on Facebook also shared input after I made a Jan. 13 post asking if anyone else was keeping their lights up a little longer this January. Some were taking cues from the #LightsUp4Heroes trend, which urged people to display their lights through July 31 in a show of gratitude for health care workers.
There’s also another approach. One Oak Street house I happened upon in Manchester Monday night had solved the problem by segueing into the next holiday. Some remnants of Christmas remained — a still-lighted inflatable Olaf sat on one side of the driveway — but the lawn had given way to red and white decorations and inflatables, including red and white hearts and a top-hatted dachshund bearing “Happy Valentine’s Day” greeting.
Survey says...
Here are our top responses about Christmas-decorating etiquette, habits and pitfalls in the Granite State and beyond:
I don’t have a problem with leaving lights up, but I do take issue with the gigantic inflatable decorations that die in a pile of fabric and extension cords on the lawn each day and sometimes stay in a malignant heap, flapping away, collecting leaves and debris … and being swallowed into the permafrost until spring. Love that look for months.
— Blair King
I keep my decorations up until Little Christmas, or through the playoffs if the New England Patriots are involved. Everyone knows that if the Pats are out of the playoffs, that’s when we turn off the tree lights.
— Laura Gagnon
Thanksgiving night is kickoff. Tree goes when it becomes a fire hazard and before the last city pickup — we missed it once and it lasted in our compost pile for years. Outside Christmas lights could remain until we spring ahead. Wreath, too (but) Santas, nativity scene, etc., should be put away after New Year’s.
— Nancy Welsh
I have clear lights on the front porch railing and I really like them enough to keep them on forever, along with my kissing ball. So now with Christmas over, it is a party house! There is no way in heck I intend to freeze taking them down.
— Diane Marie Cullen
One year, I had three children aged 3 and under. I put a string of lights around our door just before Christmas, but I just didn’t get around to taking them down. We didn’t light them, but I didn’t actually take them down until … gulp … June. My smart-aleck neighbor walked by. She eyed me for a minute, and then said, ‘Hey, you’re halfway there now … might as well leave them up!”
— Carrie Wren Prystalski
I love leaving white lights up all winter! Makes things sparkling in the snow.
— Denise Pineault
I have a long white string the length of my 300-foot driveway, two big trees by the road in colored lights, colored lights around my garage doors, white lights around my front door and porch, white lights around my front picture windows … so, not just a few.
— Tracy Thomas Clifton
Blow-ups and lights still coming on every day at my house! Christmas decor is still up in the house and on the tree — it’s fake. Probably will change over to Valentine’s Day this weekend. My tree stays up year round. It makes me happy.
— Alissa Picanco
I leave some on in the front trees until about St Patrick’s Day.
— Scott Maitland
Most of my decorations are put away, but my tree is still up — converted to blue and white for the duration of winter — and outdoor lights are still on!
— Susan Shortell
Mackinnon