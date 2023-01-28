My annual product of the year goes to the single product that impressed me the most over the prior 12 months. In 2022 there were several standouts but only one clear winner: the latest TCL 6-Series 4K smart television.

Incorporating advanced technologies like a QLED display, mini-LED backlighting along with excellent industrial design, the 6-Series brings a high-end television to the masses for little more than the cost of something ordinary.

