Are you looking for a new condition you can mention at a party to earn a small amount of pity and make you more interesting? It’s not debilitating, but it is chronic. You already might be a sufferer, and there’s only one way to find out: Order a pizza to be delivered.

Usually I pick it up, because the delivery guy might have six stops between the oven and you. It’s the difference between hot and semi-quasi-hot. But it was a chilly night, and I felt lazy. After an hour, though, I was curious, and called the store.