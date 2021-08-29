Q: I’m worried about the new school year and sending my kids, ages 8 and 6, into a potentially virus-filled environment. I need to de-stress, and I don’t want them to feel that school is a negative. Help! — Marley P., Austin, Texas
A: We are in challenging times, but challenges can bring out the best in us — if we manage them in a way that builds resilience.
Here’s what to do when faced with questions about how safe it is for unvaccinated kids to be in the classroom and worries about what will happen if the schools go back to remote learning: get all the facts, maintain a sense of humor, reach out to other parents to share worries and solutions, and learn to adapt to uncertainty.
One place to start is with The Monday Campaigns’ offering called “Strengthen Your Resilience to Overcome Daily Challenges” at mondaycampaigns.org. The organization is dedicated to the idea that you always have another opportunity to work toward whatever goal you set, and there’s no shame in trying one more time to get it right. Also helpful is the Cleveland Clinic’s de-stress tips at “Ready to Snap? Tips for Stressed-Out Parents” at health.clevelandclinic.org.
When school starts, you can introduce your kids — and their teachers — to the “DeStress Monday at School Program” at mondaycampaigns.org. It’s designed to help students and teachers start the week by managing stress and becoming more focused, energized and relaxed.
And at home, whatever the school year dishes up, make sure you read to your kids for 15 to 30 minutes a day — and have your older child read to you! Also, make sure they get at least 60 minutes of activity daily.
Last — but far from least — make sure you’re doing stress-busting exercises by walking 10,000 steps a day, being active with your kids and fitting in other aerobic and strength-building activities.
Q: I used to be a pretty good sleeper. But since I turned 67, I find I wake up several times a night and I am often tired during the day. Should I see my doctor about this, or is it just what happens? — Omar J., Jersey City, N.J.
A: Yes, you should talk to your doc about it and perhaps see a sleep specialist. Sleep is a complex process, and when it’s disturbed it can cause cognition problems, mood changes, cardiovascular issues, metabolic syndrome, Type 2 diabetes and a reduced quality of life.
Disturbed sleep can be a sign of age-related physical and behavioral changes or of an underlying health problem.
• Your body produces less melatonin as you age and that affects your sleep cycle. So ask your doctor about taking melatonin supplements.
• You may also go to bed earlier than you used to, so you wake up very early and don’t get back to sleep soundly. Try staying up later.
• You may not be getting enough physical activity. If you walk for 30 to 60 minutes daily (or do even more exercise), you’ll transform your sleep!
• Perhaps you have to urinate frequently throughout the night — that’s called nocturia. That’s a possible sign of diabetes, cardiovascular or urinary tract issues or may be related to alcohol intake and certain medications, such as diuretics. Childbirth, menopause and/or pelvic organ prolapse can cause it in women; in men, it may signal an enlarged prostate.
• Emotional turmoil can also disrupt sleep. Exercise is a great way to dispel tensions, and group or one-on-one therapy can help you resolve such issues.
• Chronic pain related to joints or tissue may be to blame. An orthopedic specialist can provide diagnosis (arthritis? tendonitis?) and suggested remedies, from physical therapy, massage and topical pain relievers to surgery.
• You may have developed sleep apnea. Ask for an evaluation.
It’s important to find the cause(s) and solutions. So give your doc a call today — and sweet dreams.