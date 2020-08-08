Erica Swallow and Jordan Reynolds made a deal in the first days of their relationship: When Swallow was ready to get married, Reynolds wanted her to be the one to pop the question.
“He thinks outside the box on those things,” said Swallow, 34. “As I got to know him more, I realized it’s because he’s cued into other people’s emotions, and got that that would be something I would care to do.”
Swallow started planning soon after. She kept a running Google doc of ideas about a scavenger hunt through the couple’s haunts in Concord as the relationship progressed. If she was going propose, she was going to go big.
“Proposals are supposed to be special, and I wanted to make Jordan feel super-special,” she said.
Earlier this year, Swallow felt like she was ready to ask Reynolds to marry her, but she wanted to wait for the two-year anniversary — July 5, 2020.
Of course, nothing went to plan this spring.
Swallow and Reynolds isolated together, between her home in Springfield, Mass., and his in Concord. It started to seem Swallow’s scavenger hunt-proposal would be among the summer events postponed for 2021.
“I wanted to do it on our anniversary, so it’s either this year or next year,” Swallow said. She didn’t want to wait another year.
So Swallow adapted her plan to the age of social distancing.
“Let’s not let the pandemic get in the way,” she said to herself. “Let’s just move forward here.”
First, she called her parents, then Reynolds’ to gauge their level of comfort with leaving the house. Then, she rounded up the couple’s friends and laid out the scavenger hunt, almost like she’d imagined it — but staying outdoors instead of going inside, and keeping households and isolation pods apart. Everyone agreed to wear masks.
July 5 came, and Reynolds said he figured out what was going on pretty quickly. He got to the end of the scavenger hunt, and Swallow got down on one knee. He said yes, and accepted the gold-and emerald engagement ring she had made for him.
“It’s masculine, but it still has some bling to it,” Reynolds said.
A month after the scavenger hunt, everyone involved is healthy, Swallow said.
“It’s been a few weeks now, and we have no cases!” Swallow said.
The couple plans to marry in 2021, but that will depend on the progress toward a COVID treatment and vaccine. They’re also wondering how quickly the local wedding industry can right itself after the chaos of this summer.
With so many cancellations in 2020, Swallow said, the venues they’re looking at are getting busy already in the summer of 2021. They might have to wait until 2022 to book the perfect location.
Reynolds said he’s willing to wait. Where the proposal was Swallow’s idea, Reynolds said he’s the one with a set idea of what he wants his wedding day to be.
“I just want to feel comfortable that we can have everybody that we want there,” Reynolds said.
Maybe next July 5, Swallow said.
July might be too hot, Reynolds countered. They’ll talk about the date, he said.
Reynolds has his plate full for the foreseeable future. He’s opening his first restaurant this month, Col’s Kitchen in Concord. He said he’s working on a menu of vegan, plant-based food out of a space on Main Street, but he hopes to soon open multiple outposts around the region.
Opening a restaurant and planning a wedding aren’t so different, Swallow said.
“Both of those things are intimate, community-based, communal activities,” she said. And neither will be quite right until the pandemic ends.
Reynolds said he and Swallow were happy to feel the embrace of their community for even a few hours, even from a 6-foot distance.
Swallow said these bright spots — a new restaurant, an over-the-top engagement, hope for a fun wedding — give her, Reynolds and their whole community a little hope in a bleak summer.
“All I do right now is sit at home, and take too many Zoom meetings,” Swallow said, like most people who aren’t working grueling essential jobs. “It really lightened my life after so many months cooped up inside,” she said.
Reynolds and Swallow agreed the pandemic has brought them closer. And not only because they’ve been isolating together, but because it’s stripped away so much of what isn’t essential.
“I can pare down to who’s important to me,” Swallow said.