Evergreen, located on Summer Street in Goffstown, blooms with rhododendron colors. The 1-acre garden will be open to the public June 2-4.

GOFFSTOWN — Evergreen, the 1-acre woodland garden with more than 400 mature rhododendrons, will be open to the public free of charge Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.

Evergreen always opens on the first weekend of June because that’s when its 220 Catawba rhododendrons are at peak bloom, according to Claire Baker of the nonprofit Evergreen Foundation, which owns and maintains the property.

