Beth Simpson, a Greenland garden professional, advises homeowners to wrap their fruit trees over the winter. “We have a ‘tree wrap,’ and people can use it to deter mice,” she said, adding, “Mice can be naughty in the winter. They just burrow in.”
The novel coronavirus forced many Granite Staters to stay home, or at least in their yards over the summer. They reaped the bounty of their COVID 19 gardens this fall, and for some a lifelong passion took root. Now they’re tasked with preparing that garden for next year, and local experts are ready to help.
During the COVID outbreak last spring, Simpson, co-owner with her husband Rick of Rolling Green Nursery in Greenland, saw a surge in new gardeners. Industry-wide, the interest in gardening is up 30 percent, she said. She’s viewed it closer to home, where she’s held a couple of workshops since restrictions were relaxed. Both day and evening sessions were up to the maximum allowed, she said, and she’s already maxed out on a houseplant workshop later in October.
Weed and cover
Simpson warns new gardeners that their work isn’t over, even after sampling the last ruby-colored tomato and the sweetness of the last corn. There’s still — wait for it — weeding. “You need to weed your garden plot the best you can,” she said. If the plants showed no signs of disease, the stalks may be cut off and used for compost.
Then the garden plot needs to be covered. You can “tarp it,” Simpson noted, or use a natural material. She likes the Seacoast’s unique product of salt marsh hay. She also sells products such as Lucerne Farms’ straw/hay mulch, “a nice organic material for over-wintering,” she said.
She also stocks bulk compost made by New Hampshire firm Seacoast Farms, and also by Coast of Maine. Both are good, she said.
Ruth Smith, Master Gardener coordinator for UNH Cooperative Extension, named two reasons for covering the garden plot. One: the soil can erode through wind, especially when the weather is dry. Also, she said, the rain we’ve been getting tends to be more severe instead of the gentle “soaking rain” gardens need. “Every time a drop hits the soil, a bit of it splashes away,” she said of strong rains.
Smith’s recommendation for ground cover is even closer to home: your own mulched leaves. “You can even use grass clippings, as long as there are no seeds,” she said.
“Go for your leaves,” she urged. “They’re falling free from your trees.”
Cutting back
Simpson recommends cutting back most perennials after the killing frost, unless they’re diseased. “If they’re diseased, don’t put them in the compost,” she warned. “Put them in a brush pile away from the garden, or bag them and take them somewhere.”
Smith agreed. “If you’ve got any insect-infected or diseased material, get that plant out now,” she said.
The school of thought in horticulture used to be, “cut everything back,” Simpson noted as she strolled among the riot of color at her center. But that’s eased a bit. “For insects and birds, it’s actually better to leave the stalks with seed heads,” she said.
Heidi Medlyn, Simpson’s perennial manager, agreed. “Leave the seed heads on things,” she said. “You can cut them back in the spring.”
“Don’t cut back your flower stalks,” Ruth Smith said. “They will benefit the insects that are overwintering, and birds will eat the seeds.”
Conservative watering
Even in the fall, and especially this fall, novice gardeners should be aware of overwatering. “People are home more,” Simpson said, “and they’re loving their plants to death.” But plants should be watered in a non-excessive way until the first hard frost, she added.
Those who do container gardening should empty their containers, clean them, and store them upside-down, preferably in an unheated shed, she said.
Shrubs also deserve attention, according to Simpson. Broadleaf evergreens should be watered until the ground freezes, but not excessively. “Maybe every couple of weeks,” she suggested.
“And with a lot of shrubs, you shouldn’t prune them until after the hard frost,” she added. “Tender shoots can still come out.” If you want to prune them back into shape, you can do it in the spring, she said.
Simpson recommends uprooting and composting any dead annuals. Herbs and perennials such as dahlias and cannas can be potted and kept in a cool place such as a garage until spring.
And don’t neglect your tools, Smith advised. “You need to disinfect any of your equipment before you put it away,” she said, adding, “a simple bleach solution will do.”
If you’re going to garden again, be sure to get a soil test, Smith advised. The tests are available from Cooperative Extension, and an evaluation done now will give the novice gardener a heads-up for spring.
And while many new gardeners are focused on their vegetables and perennials, Simpson reminded them that now is the ideal time to plant tulips and other spring bulbs. “They provide color, and if ever a year was in need of color, this is it,” she said with a smile.
For more information, call the Master Gardener hotline at 877-398-4769 or Rolling Green at 436-2732.