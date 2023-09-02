R emember the COVID-19 pandemic?
Thanks to remote work, New Hampshire residents had flexible schedules. And because of closed stores and pandemic relief checks, we had lots of extra cash.
But with gyms closed and with a toxicity cloud hovering over any indoor gathering, what was the exercise-conscious, socially deprived Granite Stater to do?
Many turned to mountain biking.
“You were out enjoying the outdoors with others, but not so close to everyone. People felt safe,” said Chris Gaudet, the volunteer president of the southern New Hampshire chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association.
He estimates that New Hampshire mountain biking grew 50% in popularity because of COVID. NEMBA, which includes five of the six New England states (Vermont is on its own), passed the 10,000-member mark this year.
That’s not all. Bike603, a group of committed mountain bikers from greater Manchester who meet weekly, boasts an email list of 120 riders.
Many work in demanding tech and professional fields; they treasure the distraction that biking provides, said Bob Peret, founder of the group.
“Zipping through the woods, you don’t want to hit a rock or a tree. You’re not thinking about work anymore. You’re a kid again,” Peret said.
Mountain biking entails more than just riding. Members of Bike603 and NEMBA work with town conservation commissions, state park officials and private landowners to plan and build trails.
They have created a robust network across southern New Hampshire.
What follows is a sample of five great trails.
Hemlock
Area: Bear Brook State Park, Allenstown
Length: 2 ½ miles
Hemlock is divided into three sections, all of which provide a fun ride. But the most joyous is the first half-mile of the first section. A 2-foot-wide path is cut into the side of a ravine. The hillside is steep. And the bottom is far enough down it can only be glimpsed through the trees, sparking an adrenaline surge that adds to the pedaling.
Obstacles — one rock ladder and a few trailside trees — are negligible.
The more popular west-to-east direction provides a slight downhill grade. Basically, you’re bicycling on a cloud.
“It’s the flow, just the way it feels being on the hillside. It’s very picturesque,” Gaudet said. “And a little scary.”
Fire Line
Area: Little Massabesic Trails, Auburn
Length: 1.3 miles
Nostalgia demands a mention of at least one trail in the former Friends of Massabesic Bicycling Association network, which was founded in 1996 on Manchester Water Works property.
Mountain bikers use the euphemism “technical” for trails such as Fire Line.
Technical trails are up and down. A graphic depiction of Fire Line elevations would look like a 100-beat-per-minute EKG.
Technical also means obstacles. Riders must negotiate a path up and over the rocks and roots that make for quintessential New England biking.
Because Fire Line has been around for decades, the inevitable erosion makes the rocks bigger, the roots longer and the passages narrower. Experienced riders yearn for the stuff of Fire Line.
“It’s just difficult terrain. It’s pretty heavy; it’ll tucker you out,” said Bedford resident Marc Michaud, who has ridden FOMBA, now called Little Massabesic Trails, for 20 years.
Salamander
Area: Grater Woods, Merrimack
Length: 1 mile
Salamander leads from the Grater Road parking lot to most of the trails in this town-owned conservation area.
A beginner couldn’t ask for a better trail than Salamander, which was designed by Bike603 rider Tom Vaillancourt.
Bounce over roots, hop a log, round a rock, negotiate a tight turn, squeeze between two trail-hugging trees. Most trails offer some of those challenges, as does Salamander. The advantage to Salamander is the slope, gentle enough for beginners to control their speed and improve their technique.
Advanced bikers, on the other hand, can amp up their speed and use Salamander to prep for the more rigorous trails — Centipede, Millipede and the exhausting Skyline — that follow.
Big Bear
Area: Bear Brook State Park, Allenstown
Length: 0.8 miles
It’s no wonder that Bear Brook State Park should lay claim to two great trails (and there are even more). NEMBA partnered with Bear Brook about 20 years ago. The park now claims 30 miles of trails, and it draws riders throughout New England, even beyond.
Bear Brook hosts races, and on Sept. 10 NEMBA will stage the Bear Brook Boogie, a celebration of all things mountain biking, at the park.
The Big Bear trail makes the best of the Podunk Road hill with downhill plunges on four switchbacks that keep a rider shifting weight to hug curves and maintain a clear line of descent.
“It’s the way they built everything with the banks, you get some speed, it’s a real fun trail,” said Jorge Ganon, a Bike603 member.
JAG
Location: Clyde Pond, Windham
Length: 2.3 miles
Riding mountain bike networks such as Clyde Pond is like driving in Boston. Trails enter at odd angles. Some are marked, some aren’t. Some aren’t on the map. It’s easy to get lost.
Of course, technology has provided a solution: mobile phone apps such as Trailforks or Strava that allow riders to pin their location. A rider can verify the route, consider changes, check trail elevations, distance traveled — probably even their heart rate and calorie burn.
Get the picture? The inner nerd takes over and a rider can spend more time on the phone than the trail.
Won’t happen on JAG. It’s a loop, and no other trails intersect it. Nowhere to go except to where the rider started.
In fact, the trail marker has a spinner that allows the rider to decide whether to start right or left.
And if Big Bear is like riding a cirrus cloud, JAG is like a billowy cumulus cloud: carefree ups and downs, rounded curves, a hop, a drop, and a little mud.
“It’s flowy, but it also has some rocky sessions, and that was fun, climbing sessions, sweeping sessions,” said Sarah Gregoire.