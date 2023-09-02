Picking a line

David Lane of Deerfield picks his line of descent down the Fire Line trail in Auburn.

 MARK HAYWARD

R emember the COVID-19 pandemic?

Thanks to remote work, New Hampshire residents had flexible schedules. And because of closed stores and pandemic relief checks, we had lots of extra cash.

Group ride
Members of Bike603 gathered on Aug. 22 for a large-group ride in the Tucker Brook mountain bike trail system in Milford.
Crossinga stream
Mike Seba of Milford, one of the original members of Bike603, crosses a small bridge while riding in the Tucker Brook mountain bike trail system in Milford on Aug. 22.
Pick a direction

This spinner at the beginning of the JAG loop trail in Windham helps riders choose whether to start left or right.