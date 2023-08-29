Hedgehog Mountain

A fall panorama from Hedgehog Mountain in Deering.

 JACOB KOLNOS

A walk through little-known David Dana Forest in Dalton offers a quiet escape in pine and spruce woods. Deer and ruffed grouse abound. A trail leads to an abandoned gold mine.

Nigel Manley, outreach manager at The Rocks in Bethlehem, calls the quick, therapeutic immersion in nature at Dana one of his best-kept secrets. It's a little-known gem in a state that boasts a bounty of gold-nugget opportunities for outings -- many of which are on land owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

Champlin Forest Reservation

Jonah and Evan Berry hike through the Society for the Preservation of New Hampshire Forests' Champlin Forest Reservation in Rochester.
Hedgehog trails

Jonah and Evan Berry hike a trail at Hedgehog Mountain in Deering.