A walk through little-known David Dana Forest in Dalton offers a quiet escape in pine and spruce woods. Deer and ruffed grouse abound. A trail leads to an abandoned gold mine.
Nigel Manley, outreach manager at The Rocks in Bethlehem, calls the quick, therapeutic immersion in nature at Dana one of his best-kept secrets. It's a little-known gem in a state that boasts a bounty of gold-nugget opportunities for outings -- many of which are on land owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
"It's just a quiet place to walk, quiet and peaceful," Manley said. "At most, I've run into maybe two people."
As fall marks prime season for hiking, the David Dana Forest is one of 33 prized destinations recommended by the Forest Society for families, first-timers and seasoned hikers who relish outdoor escapes from life's bustle and bluster.
Between now and Oct. 31, the Forest Society and Concord Hospital are rallying hiking and walking enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to participate in the Society's annual Five Hikes Challenge to benefit forest conservation and their own fitness and mental wellbeing.
Since its start in 2020, more than 200 people have participated in the challenge each year. This season's list includes self-guided options in categories ranging from easy to moderate-strenuous.
The Forest Society's lands include 193 reservations covering nearly 60,000 acres -- 205,000 acres all told -- with conservation easements and properties with deed restrictions, said Anna Berry, the organization's communications director.
Some are trails and preserves that few folks outside the local areas have heard of. Others are day-trip bestsellers or unusual options within city limits.
For instance, the 300-acre Champlin Forest within Rochester's city limits is a great place to observe the life cycle of forests up close and how they change over time.
"It's really a patchwork of different habitats," said Matt Sciacca, recreation and community relations manager for the Forest Society.
A gentle, two-mile out-and-back trail without any steep pitches courses though wetlands, areas that used to be ponds, pine and hemlock woods with vernal pools, open meadow and a section that was once a dairy farm. "It's a place you can go if you live close to Rochester," he said.
The Merrimack River Outdoor Education and Conservation Area, the Forest Society's headquarters on Portsmouth Street in Concord off Exit 16 on I-93, offers a network of trails, including riverside walks.
Madame Sherri Forest in Chesterfield features the remains of a historic castle famous for its "stairs to nowhere" - a spot that attracted a surge of interest after it was listed on Atlas Obscura.
The house -- resembling a French chateau -- belonged to an eccentric figure in the 1920s. The structure burned in 1960, and one of the remaining archways collapsed in 2021. The Forest Society recommends the moderate two-mile loop trail there.
Hikes all over the place
The Forest Society owns 5,000 acres spanning Mount Monadnock and Gap Mountain, with much of it leased and managed by New Hampshire State Parks. Gap Mountain in Jaffrey is a lesser-known alternative to Mount Monadnock, offering a view of Monadnock and a shorter 2.5-mile round trip.
Hedgehog Mountain in Deering is one of Forest Society Communications Director Anna Berry's favorite family picks: 1.2 miles with uphill sections, considered moderate overall with a great view at the top. The trail includes old rock walls at the bottom, huge glacial boulders higher up and a bridge.
"During the fall, the views of the Contoocook Valley and foliage are amazing. It was nice to see we achieved something but didn't spend all day hiking," said Berry, who hiked it with her sons.
Monson Center in Hollis and Milford is a significant archaeological site of homes constructed in the late 1700s. Some foundations are still intact. Two to three miles of easy trails cover the area, including one to a beaver pond.
Bretzfelder Park in Bethlehem offers up to two miles of interpretive nature trails and a white pine tree estimated to be more than 200 years old, plus a pond with a picnic area.
The possibilities cover the state.
Just 20 minutes a day of moving outside has been shown to boost psychological well-being, improve reactions to stress and bolster cognitive function, according to Amy Valeras, a social worker at Concord Hospital.
Plenty of health benefits
Dave Anderson, the Forest Society's senior education director, said a study by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland found that subjects living close to parks and natural areas were less anxious and had more uniform cycles of stress hormones than those without access to green space. A Japanese health study tracking urban dwellers who took brisk walks in a forest found that the Japanese practice of "forest bathing" lowered blood pressure.
Hospital studies have determined that patients heal more quickly when their rooms' let in natural light and provide views of green space. Even the presence of live plants had therapeutic benefits, including speeding healing rates, Berry said.
"When you do an urban walk or a forest walk, the biggest difference is what you hear," said Manley, who owns a farm in Bethlehem. "You'll hear frogs and the splashing of turtles and frogs jumping in ponds. If you walk quietly, you'll hear birds really close. You'll see deer and porcupines. I find it very calming. When I'm in the city with noise and cars and people, there's a stress level even if you're walking for fun."
The $45 registration fee for the 5 Hikes Challenge helps fund the Forest Society's preservation work and includes printed trail maps, directions to sites you pick , information on hike-safe and leave-no-trace practices, and a complimentary notebook.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/fivehikes. Trail choices are listed at forestsociety.org/five-hikes-choose. For the most accessible hikes, go to: forestsociety.org/more-accessible-5-hikes-challenge-destinations.