SOME OF the greatest teachers I’ve had, not surprisingly, have been dogs — many dogs, but especially my own. For the 20-plus years that I bred English Mastiffs I learned a tremendous amount from watching the parents, puppies, and my other dogs as they interacted with (or avoided) litters of pups.
Watching dogs raise a litter was always instructive. It is as if there’s a scheduled checklist of things for the puppies to learn and be taught. The most important lessons started with weaning.
The weaning process starts as puppies cut their first “milk” teeth — those needle-sharp instruments of torture that any puppy owner has experienced. They are perfectly designed for their exact purpose — to initiate weaning. Because they inflict pain, the mom reacts when a puppy bites, as opposed to suckling. As the puppy chews on her, Mom (the dam) gives him “a look.” But without having any prior experience, the puppy doesn’t understand that the look is a warning, so he continues biting. Mom escalates to a snarl — but again, with no frame of reference, the puppy ignores her. Mom growls — still no response. So she tags him: A quick nipping snap to his face that knocks him off her onto his back — psychologically impactful, but not physically damaging. The puppy’s automatic response to the first time Mom does this is to scream bloody murder—“I’ve been KILLED!!!!”
The entire interaction provides huge lessons for the puppy. These include:
Learning to read subtle facial expression, i.e., “the look.” He learns that this is profoundly meaningful and if he pays attention to it, he can avoid confrontation.
He learns that there are other warning signs in addition to “the look.” He can avoid further confrontation by responding to the snarl or growl — that these are warning signs, too.
Next, he learns that he ignores these warning signs at his peril — that a physical reprimand follows.
He learns that there is a consequence to ignoring the warning signs, and that discipline will follow.
And finally, when he’s rolled onto his back, he learns that lowering his body posture into a subordinate posture stops aggression.
Some puppies learn these lessons the very first time they experience them. Other, more determined (read pushier) pups, need several repetitions. It is absolutely critical for breeders to give puppies the opportunity to learn to accept discipline, and the important body language that accompanies these experiences.
Unfortunately, some breeders misinterpret the very first lesson — when the puppy screams — as the dam not liking her pups, or even mistakenly believing she’s attacking them. While not all dams are good at teaching these lessons, most are — and must be given the opportunity to do so. Sadly, some breeders remove the dam altogether at this time — the very time she is teaching profoundly important lessons that a well-rounded dog must learn. Consider from your perspective — as a dog owner — the three results of these lessons: First, how to avoid confrontation by reading, understanding and paying attention to subtle facial expression; second, recognizing and communicating with normal body language; and finally, learning to accept discipline.
I was reminded of this topic when I was going through some pictures sent to me by Wendy Bergeron, our training director at All Dogs Gym. This is her dog Clipper teaching these lessons to her puppies. In the first photo, Clipper is giving a puppy the warning snarl/growl. In the second, a week or so later, a six-week old puppy apparently thought the bone Clipper was chewing was up for grabs. This picture is so descriptive — note Clipper’s ear, indicating the speed of the tag. And you can see that she’s not “attacking” the pup — after all, her mouth is barely touching the puppy’s face. I love the expression on the puppy in the background. It’s as if she’s saying, “Oh dear … I wonder what he did. Whatever it was, I hope I don’t do it!”
Dogs are the best teachers of other dogs, starting in the nest with Mom and littermates.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.