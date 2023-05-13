Dog Tracks

SOME OF the greatest teachers I’ve had, not surprisingly, have been dogs — many dogs, but especially my own. For the 20-plus years that I bred English Mastiffs I learned a tremendous amount from watching the parents, puppies, and my other dogs as they interacted with (or avoided) litters of pups.

Watching dogs raise a litter was always instructive. It is as if there’s a scheduled checklist of things for the puppies to learn and be taught. The most important lessons started with weaning.

