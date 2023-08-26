WHEN I WAS in public school — way back in the last century — the school session didn’t start until after Labor Day.
For many schools, this is no longer true. Autumn is coming. Daylight is changing. Pretty soon, so will the trees. While I love the autumn and all the changes to come, summer in New Hampshire always seems to go by way too fast — especially this summer, which never had a heat wave, and definitely had a lot of rain.
For dogs, too, autumn brings a lot of changes. It’s helpful for your relationship with your dog to be aware of how these changes affect your dog, and have a plan to help your dog adjust to autumnal changes.
First, weather. As it gets cooler, dogs become more energized. Dogs are subject to summer doldrums just like the rest of us. In extreme heat, most dogs would prefer to find a shady spot, scratch the dirt down to the cool ground, and lie in the hole. But the minute the weather becomes cooler and dry, dogs become a lot more active. At our Doggie Day Care, the first cool day brings a measurable increase in the dogs’ activity levels — playing together as though they just discovered each other.
In addition to feeling spry and energetic, fall also marks a change in the households of many dog owners. Back-to-school often means fewer people home during the day, and changes in the family’s behavior. Rushing around to get kids ready for school, as well as after-school activities — all these changes affect the dog. Dogs are creatures of habit. They get used to set schedules for things like waking, eating, and exercising. Most dogs are able to make schedule adjustments with few ill effects, but some dogs will have problems with changes.
Fewer people home during the day is another autumnal change — especially if summer included vacationing adults and kids actively playing with the dog. For families that adopted a pet over the summer, return to school marks a huge change in the dog’s environment.
While these summer months have been time well spent acclimating your dog to your household and family, your dog suddenly finds himself left alone more, getting less attention and exercise.
Changes in schedule, less attention and less exercise may translate to changes in the dog’s behavior, rarely for the better.
Typical behavior problems are things such as destructive chewing, continuous barking and lack of housetraining. The current trend is to categorize these problems under the broad umbrella of “separation anxiety,” and ask your veterinarian for drugs to combat it. Please don’t be seduced by this approach. Dogs have real needs that must be met, without simply drugging them. Just as importantly, meeting your dog’s needs can be simple.
Dogs need regular attention — easily done with a few minutes of grooming, playing, loving, petting, walking, and/or training. Dogs need regular exercise and the opportunity to be normal dogs by running, playing, walking and exploring (sniffing) the environment.
Dogs need social interaction, time spent with their human family as well as with other dogs, when it’s appropriate and beneficial for the individual dog. And finally, dogs need training, which not only makes the dog a better companion, it provides attention, gives them mental as well as physical exercise, and furnishes social interaction.
If your time is stretched to the limits, and your dog is social with other dogs, look for a reputable daycare in your area, and investigate this as a helpful solution that provides for your dog’s needs. We have many day care clients who don’t use us during school vacations, and are back with us when school is back in session. Ownership of a dog requires us to meet our dogs’ needs, or to find a way to have them met — all year round.
