We sometimes have students who have attended other training schools transfer to our classes, often because they are looking to change their training approach. There are many different ways to train a dog running the gamut from A to Z — non-punitive to punishment-oriented.

Always looking to do things as well as possible, over the course of my 50-plus-year career as a professional dog trainer I’ve been open to change. As a result, I’ve gone through two major shifts of training method. My career started with “correction training” which, truth be told, used “punishment” in the form of collar corrections. After a few years, I attended a weeklong training camp that used a hybrid “lure” method, combining food lures and corrections, about which I co-authored two books.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

