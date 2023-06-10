A CUSTOMER bringing her dog to stay at All Dogs Gym told us that her dog may be a little stressed because they’re moving to a new house. I was glad she was bringing him to stay with us — a place he was familiar with and where he has loads of friends (our staff).

It is really important to consider your dog and your dog’s psyche at moving time — a time of tremendous stress to everyone involved. The impact of moving is just as traumatic to pets as it is to people. The household is in an uproar. There is no physical order, schedules change, things disappear into boxes, and the people are stressed out and behaving strangely. To top it all off, people come into the house and remove everything.

