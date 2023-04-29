Every once in a while I hear from someone who was told — often by someone they respect as being “in the know” — to make sure they teach their dog who is “boss” by removing the food dish while the puppy is eating.
This is not just antiquated advice. It was never the right thing to do.
Years ago, a woman consulted me whose dog was so aggressive over food that she had to literally throw the dish down and run from the room or her dog would attack her. Sounds like a dangerous dog, doesn’t it? It was a nine-month-old adolescent — an otherwise sweet, loving female golden retriever. Here’s the story:
When her puppy was 8 weeks old, she took her to the vet. She was advised to teach the pup that she was in charge by removing the food dish when the pup is eating, wait briefly, then put it down again. So she did. After a few days of having her dish removed while she was eating, the puppy growled at the owner when she reached for the dish. Alarmed by the growling, she called a behaviorist (not me) who told her to discipline the pup for growling while continuing to remove the food. She followed his advice, but the problem got worse. In addition to growling, the pup started snarling and guarding the dish as she approached. The pup was just three and a half months old.
She called a different behaviorist (not me), who advised harsher discipline for the growling and snarling, while continuing to remove the food dish. After a while, the pup was growling, snarling, and now snapping at her as she approached the dish — almost six months old.
She called a third behaviorist (still not me), who advised yet stronger discipline. (You’ll note I’m not describing what she was told to do — I don’t want to give anyone either ideas or nightmares.). It was when she began this third approach that her dog started attacking her if she so much as took a step toward her while she was eating. This was when she started having to toss the dish at the pup and flee.
Then someone referred her to me. (Finally!)
This poor dog. From the time she was a tiny pup she never got to eat a meal without getting yelled at, scruff shaken and worse. Sure, the woman thought she was disciplining the pup for the growling, snarling, snapping, or biting — but all the puppy was trying to do was eat a meal without having it taken away — acting like a dog, which is, after all, what she is.
Dogs, just as you and I, have a right to eat in peace. Imagine you’re in a restaurant enjoying your appetizer. Before you’re finished, the waiter removes the plate. Then while you’re eating your entrée, he does the same thing. When he approaches your dessert, you’re probably ready to stick a fork in his hand.
Not only is it unnecessary to remove your dog’s dish when he’s eating, it’s harmful to your relationship, creating mistrust. Give your dog the space and security to eat in peace, without fear of being disturbed. Building trust with your dog means that when your dog feels secure, if you need to interrupt your dog’s meal — say, to add something tasty to her bowl — you can.
Having said this, there are some dogs that are naturally over-protective of their food, and some that already have a problem as a result of being disturbed while eating. If you have such a dog, seek the help and counsel of a good behaviorist. Any approach to fixing this behavior must be totally non-punitive. The dog has to learn that his food is not threatened, and neither is he. Discipline and punishment only serve to make the problem worse — just as it did for the golden retriever pup.
By the way, we fixed the problem. She was able to keep her dog and feed her too.