Every once in a while I hear from someone who was told — often by someone they respect as being “in the know” — to make sure they teach their dog who is “boss” by removing the food dish while the puppy is eating.

This is not just antiquated advice. It was never the right thing to do.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of "The Thinking Dog" and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester.