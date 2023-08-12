Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

I recently got a request for help crate training a nine-week old puppy. In just a few days in the new home, the puppy had created chaos. Day or night, she screamed in the crate incessantly unless she was let out.

At first, thinking that she might have to relieve herself, her owner took her outside, then put her back in the crate. More screaming. After a while, in an attempt to get some sleep, they let her out of the crate and slept with her on the couch. While this gave them relief that night, it unfortunately reinforced the puppy’s screaming until she was freed. What it didn’t do was acclimate her to sleeping in her crate.

