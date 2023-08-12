I recently got a request for help crate training a nine-week old puppy. In just a few days in the new home, the puppy had created chaos. Day or night, she screamed in the crate incessantly unless she was let out.
At first, thinking that she might have to relieve herself, her owner took her outside, then put her back in the crate. More screaming. After a while, in an attempt to get some sleep, they let her out of the crate and slept with her on the couch. While this gave them relief that night, it unfortunately reinforced the puppy’s screaming until she was freed. What it didn’t do was acclimate her to sleeping in her crate.
These well-intentioned owners had unwittingly committed the two most common errors in crate training a puppy. The first is where to put the crate. Many owners want the crate in an out-of-the-way area such as the laundry room, for instance. This may be a fine location once the puppy is used to the new home, is used to being crated, and is used to being alone. But think about this from a nine-week-old puppy’s perspective.
For the past two plus months, she has been part of a litter—mom, littermates, and possibly other dogs, too. She has never been without companionship and a warm body to sleep next to. Now she’s in a new place, no littermates, no warm body, shut in a crate alone and isolated from even hearing a friendly person. This is scary! And she tries to tell the new people that she’s with that she needs some comfort. She screams — and the pattern begins.
This scenario is easily avoided by simply putting the puppy in her crate next to your bed. She can hear you breathing, and if she needs to know someone is there, simply reaching down and putting a finger in the crate can be a comfort. She is not alone. ‘
Just as importantly, if she has to relieve herself in the middle of the night, her first whimper will get a response. No need to scream from several rooms away to get someone’s attention. Just take her out, wait till she goes, and put her back in the crate, perhaps with a cookie to let her know what a good girl she is.
Some puppies are comforted by a Snuggle Puppy heartbeat toy that has a heating pad as well as a heartbeat sound. It’s not the same as a littermate, but snuggling with the toy can be comforting, although it should never be left with a puppy unsupervised.
I mentioned two common errors. Crate location is the first. The second is letting a screaming puppy out of the crate. Freedom and companionship reinforce (reward) her screaming. Once she learns that screaming brings people who let her out, she will continue to do so. It’s not that she’s being purposely bad, rather she got relief when she screamed so she’ll continue to do it.
To address this issue, and teach the puppy that screaming doesn’t work anymore, the most important thing to do is to wait for quiet from the vocalizing before opening the crate. Even just a few seconds to start with — tell her she’s a good girl and open the crate — reinforcing her for being quiet. Gradually increase the time you require her to be quiet before opening the crate and she will quickly learn that it isn’t screaming that gets rewarded, it is quiet.
Once your puppy is crate trained, and is used to sleeping alone, the crate can be relocated to a more convenient place, if necessary. But don’t rush it. Be cognizant of your puppy’s mental and emotional health.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. Her column appears every other Sunday. Email her gail@alldogsgym. com.