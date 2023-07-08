This column first appeared in 2016.

Going through a drawer that had some old photographs in it, I found a picture from the 1970s of me with one of our English Mastiffs. Born in November 1973, this puppy had been the pick of the litter. The breeder who owned Cecil, the stud dog we had bred our female, Juno, to would take the pick puppy as payment of the stud fee.

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

