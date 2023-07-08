This column first appeared in 2016.
Going through a drawer that had some old photographs in it, I found a picture from the 1970s of me with one of our English Mastiffs. Born in November 1973, this puppy had been the pick of the litter. The breeder who owned Cecil, the stud dog we had bred our female, Juno, to would take the pick puppy as payment of the stud fee.
So when the puppy was eight weeks old, my husband and I drove him to Acton, Mass., to leave him with Cecil’s owner. The breeder put our puppy into a pen with another litter of puppies around the same age, and as we drove away, I looked back to see our puppy standing with his front paws up on the pen wires, watching us leave. Even now, over 40 years later, I can still see him standing there. It broke my heart.
Fast forward to April 1975, when I got a phone call from Mrs. Greenwald, an elderly widow who had bought the puppy from the breeder. She explained to me that she had always wanted an English Mastiff, and that she loved this dog, who was now 18 months old, but she was unable to handle him. He was simply too much dog for her.
The final straw was when she was walking him and he started running down a hill, pulling her along. The only way she could stop him was to wrap herself around a telephone pole — painful and frightening. This experience forced Mrs. Greenwald to recognize that she could not keep this adolescent Mastiff. She believed strongly that the only place he would be happy would be living with his mother — with our dog Juno. Would I take him? Of course! Any responsible breeder will take back one of their “progeny,” and this boy deserved something better than living with someone who couldn’t even take him for a walk. So I went to get him.
I had no idea what this once handsome puppy had grown into, or what impact his experiences with Mrs. G might have had on his wonderful temperament. When I walked into Mrs. Greenwald’s kitchen, where her dog was being kept, I didn’t even have an opportunity to see what he looked like before I was plastered against the wall by a 180-pound dog flinging himself at me, placing his forepaws on my shoulders and madly licking my face. Both Mrs. G and I were shocked — she because he had never done that to anyone and I because it was clear that he recognized and remembered me.
In that brief moment of greeting, there was no doubt in my mind that this dog was, and would always be mine no matter what he looked like, or what behavior issues he might have developed. Clearly he had bonded to me, and remembered me almost a year and a half after we left him watching us drive away that awful day.
Mrs. Greenwald had named her puppy after her late husband, so our puppy’s very un-doggy, registered name was “Jack Greenwald.” Once a dog’s name is officially registered with the AKC, it can’t be changed, so he would always be “Jack Greenwald.” But we wanted to change his “call name” — the one that he responded to. One reason is that “Jack” was likely associated with Mrs. G’s frustration. Many owners use the dog’s name as an emphatic “DON’T DO THAT!” which leads to an unpleasant association with the name. And second, Jack Greenwald doesn’t strike me as a dog’s name. So “Jack” became “Argus” — a take-off on Argos, Odysseus’ dog who recognized his master after 10 years of separation.
It was a bonus that Argus was also a stunning dog, if very thin and under-muscled because of his lack of exercise. Once he was able to get some exercise, he put on muscle, and he was incredibly responsive to training. His wonderful, friendly temperament was unfazed by his early experiences, and Argus finished his AKC Championship in just a few shows, becoming “Champion Jack Greenwald.”
Finding Argus’ picture brought back all the feelings I had in that moment of reuniting with the puppy I had sadly watched as we drove away. This was my first experience with the strength of the early bond that can form between a breeder and a puppy. Argus lived to be 14, although despite Mrs. Greenwald’s desire, he never did get along with his mother, Juno.