My brother and sister-in-law suffered the loss of one of their dogs last week. Chella was 16 and had cancer, so her passing was not unexpected.
My sister-in-law cannot be without a dog—not even for a day. Years ago, as her first dog was getting to the Methuselah stage — she lived to 17 — I urged them to get a young dog before Joey died. I knew Diane would be inconsolable without another animal to focus on when Joey finally passed on.
That advice was perfect for them — including Joey. They rescued Vinnie, who infused Joey with renewed energy and joie de vivre they hadn’t seen in years. Many years have passed since then, and they’ve adopted many dogs. Just as they did when Joey was aging, they adopted a puppy last week.
I never think of getting a dog as a “replacement” for another dog. A new dog can’t ever replace another, and it’s important to avoid comparisons. No dog should ever have the responsibility of living up to a predecessor. That’s too big a burden for any creature. Our older companions reach perfection over time—time that diminishes remembering what it took to get there. We forget the chewed shoes, the ruined carpet, the time and energy invested in their training. We’ve forgotten the jumping, and pulling on leash. They are, as they age, perfect companions, and no puppy or rescue can replace that perfection.
I’ve had 23 dogs over the years (not counting litters of puppies): ten English Mastiffs, four Vizslas, two Bearded Collies, three mixed breeds, one basset hound, one English springer spaniel, and my current dogs, Larry (Chinook) and Brio (Basset Fauve de Bretagne). While I love and remember them all, there are some who will always remain dogs of my heart—the most special few who connected in a way that the others didn’t quite. I can’t say what made them that extra special. It’s not a tangible quality that I can look for when getting a new dog. I consider myself so profoundly fortunate to have had that connection even once—much less several times.
Occasionally, a client with an aging dog will ask me about the best time to get a new dog. Is it best to get a puppy while we still have the older dog, or is it better to wait until the old dog passes on? While there definitely was a right way for my sister-in-law, there is no one right way that works for everyone. Whatever works best for each individual is what is right.
Like my sister-in-law, some people must never be dog-less. Not for an instant. Others need time to grieve before they feel ready for another dog. I would never tell someone they shouldn’t do that, but I do think we heal faster if we can focus on something other than the dog we so desperately miss.
It isn’t disloyal to get a new pet. Rather I think it honors the dog we lost when we open our hearts to another. The hole left by a dog that leaves us all too soon—and it is almost always “too soon”—is a pain that is difficult to endure. But even with that pain, I can’t ever think of being “dog-less.”
I feel sad when someone says they will never have another dog because of the profound pain losing their pet. They simply can’t conceive of going through it ever again. But it isn’t just about loss. It’s about the joys of sharing our lives with a creature who gives back so much to us.
The time to get another dog is whenever there is room in our hearts to share that love that we reserve for our pets.
