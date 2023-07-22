EVERY ONCE in a while a dog owner will call us with a seemingly simple behavior issue. Then when we meet the client and dog, and get into a more detailed history and description of the dog’s behavior, it will turn out that there’s a much more serious issue — a MUCH more serious issue.

Years ago I got a call from a potential client who was seeking help with a begging problem. “This will be a piece of cake,” I thought. While begging behavior can be annoying, it is relatively easy to eliminate if the owner is committed to it. We made an appointment for the initial consultation, and as we were about to end the call, the client asked one final question: “When my dog bites me, should I see a doctor?”

Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks

Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.