I t seems fitting that on a sunny afternoon in Portsmouth’s Prescott Park, a half-dozen people make introductions and then head to the shade of a nearby tree, planting themselves 6 feet apart like strategically sown seeds.
It’s not just social distancing in a COVID-19 era that has the group spread out on the lawn near the flower beds. Here, the talk is about a series of serendipitous events that have brought a treasured island garden to the mainland for the first time in 43 years, and how the legacy of a 19th-century poet, naturalist and artist — Celia Laighton Thaxter — continues to inspire a spirit of community on the Seacoast.
Jennifer Seavey, with Thaxter’s much-loved 1894 book “An Island Garden” tucked carefully into its matching green sleeve and resting in her lap, sums it up this way, “I think Celia would have been thrilled.”
Seavey is executive director of the Shoals Marine Laboratory, which the University of New Hampshire and Cornell University operate jointly on Appledore Island, on the Maine side of the Isles of Shoals.
It was on Appledore that Thaxter’s father, Thomas Laighton, a former lighthouse keeper, built a large hotel that would become a Victorian-era gathering spot for literary greats including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Henry David Thoreau and Sarah Orne Jewett and painters William Morris Hunt and Childe Hassam.
Celia grew up in the midst of that creativity and became a pivotal part of the exchange of words, music and art. She became known as much for her writing as the cutting garden she cultivated to decorate bottles and vases in her cottage and throughout the hotel. Thaxter’s most famous book, filled with eloquent descriptions, schematics of the garden and references to more than 100 varieties of flowers, is still used around the world as a guidebook to heirloom planting.
Change of plans
Though the Appledore Hotel and Thaxter’s cottage burned down in 1914, the family’s influence endures on the island. In 1977, the Shoals Marine Laboratory’s founder and first director, John M. Kingsbury, reconstructed Thaxter’s garden in the spot where Thaxter once tended her flowers.
About 400 visitors each summer arrive specifically to see this 15-foot by 50-foot garden, while scores of others coming and going from the island catch glimpses, Seavey says. But with spring this year came a pandemic, and tours of the garden and all its authentic-to-the period hollyhock, dahlia, mignonette and cleome, were canceled.
That meant scores of seeds meticulously hand sown and grown in temperature-controlled greenhouses at Rolling Green Nursery in Greenland — by the marine lab’s master gardener Marie Nickerson; Terry Cook, master gardener for the gardens both on Appledore and at Prescott Park; and Rolling Green’s head grower, Tammy Hathaway — suddenly had no home.
Meanwhile, Earle Chase, horticulturist with the Portsmouth Department of Public Works, was dealing with his own gardening dilemma at Prescott Park. The pandemic had nurseries grappling with an unexpected, overwhelming demand for flowers as people looked for bright spots during a drab self-quarantine.
“This was probably eight weeks ago,” says Chase. “I was confronted with not being able to get all my 10,000 plants (for all of the city plantings, which includes the park’s nearby formal garden.) We only had about 85 percent.”
Word spread of the predicaments, and the seeds of an idea were planted. Prescott Park seemed a perfect place to put the heirloom plants intended for Appledore, but there were also cost considerations at play, Chase said.
Then the next piece of the puzzle fell into place.
“It just so happened that a lady was walking through here one day, a patron that comes here throughout the summer,” Chase says. “Last year, she walked it almost on a weekly basis with her mother. Her mother passed this winter. She approached me this spring and said, ‘I’d like to do something. This park meant so much to my mother. Is there anything I can do?’
“I said jokingly, ‘Well, not unless you can come up with $3,000,” Chase says, his tanned face crinkling into a smile.
The woman did wind up helping with the cost of the remaining flowers for Prescott Park, including three beds representing the Thaxter gardens on Appledore.
“I can’t imagine a garden without flowers, especially at this time,” donor Colleen Brown (whose mother was Margaret Mary Knox) said in a news release issued through UNH and the city of Portsmouth.
“The benefactress was able to cover the plants we were growing so the Marine Lab didn’t have to pay for them. It worked out really well,” said Beth Simpson, owner of Rolling Green Nursery.
So instead of a boat for a trip across the water to Appledore Island, the plants took a drive — Cook says it was about three car loads — from Greenland to Portsmouth a couple of weeks ago. With Cook and Chase guiding the endeavor, volunteers from the Celia Thaxter Garden and Prescott Park planted the flowers and continue to help with their care.
“It should see quite a bit of exposure because we have 250,000 visitors a year to Prescott Park,” Chase says.
Seeds of hopes
Nickerson, who meticulously researches and calculates the types and numbers of heirloom varieties featured, says garden tours on Appledore run for about 10 weeks from June to August.
But this summer’s garden will look a bit different, partly because it could be on view into September.
“My goal with this one is to keep it going as long as possible. So, we’ll supplement with something she might have added throughout the summer, like zinnias or marigolds, trying to fill in any holes and keep it going,” Cook says.
Having a Thaxter garden in Portsmouth is appropriate.
“This is where she started her plants in egg shell cups, and then took them out on the boat to Appledore in the spring,” Cook said.
Thaxter wrote “An Island Garden” in 1893. It was published in 1894, the same year Thaxter died at age 59.
“Her family is all buried together out there,” Seavey says. “That was their heart and soul. The core nuclear family is still together on the island. It says a lot about how they cared for and were connected to that place.”
Prescott Park is on Marcy Street on the Portsmouth waterfront.