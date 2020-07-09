Concerts on the Green at the historic Canterbury Shaker Village are a “silver lining” in a tarnished year of social distancing, says trustee Joan Brodsky.
The open-air performances on the picturesque village grounds were developed by Jan Fuller, a Concord native who graduated from New York City's famed private arts conservatory last spring, but like many in the music industry, wasn’t able to embark on further national and international projects.
“I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” Brodsky said of Fuller. “He’s a rising star. For now, he was home, having just earned an undergraduate degree at Juilliard, and has now been accepted into graduate school there. Fuller was slated to be at a musical festival for the summer when the COVID-19 (pandemic) changed his plans.”
She asked him to spearhead a series of Sunday afternoon concerts, to be performed on the expanse of lawn beneath the village’s Shaker meetinghouse through July 26.
“We have this talent in New Hampshire that (often) ends up going somewhere else. I recognized that (COVID-19) brought an unexpected opportunity to tap into that talent right here,” Brodsky said.
Fuller’s performance credits include the Interlochen Music Festival, Tanglewood BUTI, Bowdoin International Music Festival, Heifetz International Music Institute and Aspen Music Festival. As an orchestral player, he was principal cellist at The Interlochen Music Festival, Tanglewood Music Institute, Greater Manchester Youth Symphony, New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the Peabody Concert Orchestra. He also privately teaches in New York.
The performances for Canterbury Shaker Village include works by Bach, Beethoven and Brahms. He’s accompanied by the recorded music of pianist and fellow Juilliard-taught artist Chaeyoung Park.
But guest performers are reshaping those performances along the way, including cellist Harem Gietheim, a faculty member at Manchester Community Music School and St. Paul’s School, and New Hampshire Poet Laureate Alexandria Peary, a professor in the English Department at Salem State University and author of a half-dozen books, in the first two weeks of the series.
New Hampshire Artist Laureate Amanda Whitworth will join in the July 12 performance.
“The interesting element is the changing guest artists and how their collaborative involvement changes how the audience experiences the music,” Brodsky said. “Whitworth will be sitting on her stage reflecting on music and responding to it with dance.”
Director of Dance at Plymouth State University, Whitworth was named one of New Hampshire Union Leader’s picks for 2019’s “40 Under 40.” She also received a Vermeil Medal from the Academy of Arts, Sciences and Letters in Paris, and has been involved with both Lead with Arts and the New Hampshire Dance Alliance.
These concerts are free of charge with a suggested donation of $10. For possible rain dates, visit www.shakers.org.
“We hope that the community will also take advantage of the distanced tour guides who will be outside at The Village on Sundays, so that if people come early, they can learn about the Shakers and The Village while exploring our trails and open vistas,” Brodsky said.