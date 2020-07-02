The Fourth of July looks a bit different this year. Most of the familiar patriotic parades and fireworks displays have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are two unique ways Granite State residents are using their voices for reflection this week:
American Independence Museum
The American Independence Museum in Exeter has “re-imagined” its annual American Independence Festival, and is inviting people to join in a community reading of the Declaration of Independence.
“All we ask is that you record in a quiet place, make sure you film horizontally and not vertically, and center yourself in the frame,” said Victoria Su, who organizes the festival. “You are welcome to read all or part of the document by yourself or with friends and family. Everyone is encouraged to submit a video and add their voice to the reading.”
A transcript of the Declaration of Independence can be found at archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript. Submissions will be compiled, edited and shared by Exeter TV and the museum via its social media platforms.
Videos should be submitted by noon Wednesday, July 15. Air date is Thursday, July 16, in commemoration of the day the original Dunlap Broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence arrived in Exeter in 1776.
Usually, the museum welcomes more than 3,000 visitors to downtown Exeter for its summer festival. This year, though, there will be online events Saturday through July 16, plus a drive-in showing of the movie “National Treasure” on Friday, July 10, in the Exeter High School parking lot. Capacity is 50 cars.
Museum officials say they will air a militia salute, festival video and the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence by John Taylor Gilman — portrayed by his descendant and Exeter resident Greg Gilman — on Saturday, July 11.
Look also for an interactive Scavenger Hunt of Exeter’s Revolutionary Landmarks, the opening of a virtual exhibit and talk by curator Jen Car in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the festival; a Zoom presentation by scholar Chip Bragg about “1776: The Year of William Moultrie, the Battle of Sullivan’s Island, and the Declaration of Independence,” and a presentation by local author RM Allen about her research on Black Revolutionary War Veteran Jude Hall.
For information, go to independencemuseum.org.
Frederick Douglass
For the past several years, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH) has collaborated with communities around the Granite State in readings of former slave and abolitionist movement leader Frederick Douglass’ historic 1852 protest speech.
This year, 56 leaders from 28 towns will take part in readings set to air at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday on New Hampshire PBS, the trail’s partner for its 2020 program.
“By presenting his speech through the voices of community leaders across our state, we bear witness to what is happening today. And, while reading Frederick Douglass’ work is a powerful experience for many, it is only one piece of the long-overdue conversations that our communities need to have,” said JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the BHTNH.
Douglass was born into slavery around 1818 in Talbot County, Md. Later, he would advise presidents and lecture to thousands on a range of causes. It was July 5, 1852, at a gathering of about 500 in Rochester, N.Y., when Douglass delivered one of his most famous speeches, “What to the slave is your Fourth of July?”
In the first part of the speech, Douglass “praises what the founding fathers did for this country, but his speech soon develops into a condemnation of the attitude of American society toward slavery,” according to blackheritagetrailnh.org.
“With the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, we can see that the wish of Frederick Douglass, that he made in this particular speech, that ‘the conscience of the nation must be roused,’ has come to pass. And we are heartened by this,” Boggis said.
“Douglass bore witness to the paradox of a country simultaneously celebrating freedom while keeping people in chains. We hope that these readings will be a starting point for these difficult dialogues, and that they will provide an opportunity for us to engage in deeper conversations that will lead to actions to help build more inclusive and just communities today. It is in this spirit we ask you to watch and listen to this virtual reading.”
NHPBS staff has been working remotely for months on the project.
“This is an important project for NHPBS and the Granite State,” said NHPBS President and CEO Peter Frid. “This collaboration is at the heart of what we do. And we’re proud to be a part of this important project.”
To watch the program online, go to nhpbs.org.