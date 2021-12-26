J eremiah Pasternak may be known for his legendary sneaker collection, but it’s his generous heart that is leaving footprints.
Over the past six or seven years (with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the Hampton resident has generated an annual sneaker giveaway. This month, he’s given away about 119 pairs of shoes to Seacoast area charities and schools, a record for him.
“This is the most I’ve ever done,” he says. “So, you know, I’m happy about that.”
The owner of Pasternak Antiques in Hampton Falls begins his search for shoes months ahead of the December giveaway.
When the holiday season seems oceans away, Pasternak starts checking websites and local stores for the best deals.
“I pretty much start in the middle of the summer. Anything I see that’s affordable, I’ll just stockpile. Usually by November, December, I’ve got anywhere between 50 and 100 (pairs),” Pasternak says.
Next he contacts area schools to ask about specific sizes. (Students names aren’t shared for privacy reasons.)
Bridget Hughes, assistant principal at Hampton Academy, saw Pasternak’s message about the program on social media this year and knew she could help.
“I think that because of the pandemic more people are finding themselves in a tough economic spot. I think the need is great everywhere for toys, clothes, sneakers, everything that people need,” she says.
She says Pasternak’s work is a true grassroots effort.
“I think the fact that he’s so generous is amazing. We need more people like him,” says Hughes.
Longtime collector
Pasternak’s generosity runs parallel to his shoe collection, which he says at one time was the largest in New England. But don’t call him a “sneakerhead.”
“I’m a longtime sneaker collector. I started before I was in high school. One time I had over 4,000 pairs in my own collection,” he adds.
His obsession started as a kid, with the Nike Air Foamposite.
“I was in eighth grade. It was the most futuristic thing I had ever seen. I wanted them so bad, (but) nobody carried them.”
He couldn’t get a pair until he was in college.
“I actually bought it and just had it on my shelf to look at. That sort of thing got the ball rolling,” he says.
It took him more than 25 years to build up his collection, keeping many safe in their original boxes at a local storage facility. But he’s been selling many of them and now has fewer than 1,000 pairs. Pasternak said his most expensive pair — original 1985 Air Jordans — went for about $2,300.
These days, though, he chooses function over form when it comes to what he actually puts on his feet.
“Most of what I find today is just stuff to put on a shelf and look at. Only the most comfortable and the lightest is the thing that I’ll actually wear,” he says.
Pasternak always loved the art and design that goes into making a prized sneaker.
“That’s my business, that’s my passion — whether it’s art, cars, whatever. So, a long history with buying and selling,” he says.
Among the sneakers he’s worn recently are Nike Space Hippies, a collection Nike says is inspired by sustainability and life on Mars. The yarn portions of the shoe are made with up to 90% recycled content from plastic bottles, T-shirts and “post-industrial scraps,” according to nike.com.
“They’re super lightweight. They’re, in my opinion, one of the most innovative of the last two or three years. I’ve got eight or nine different colors,” he says.
Basketball culture, including the 2020 documentary “The Last Dance,” which documents Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls, also has heightened interest in sneaker culture. Nike created the Air Jordan in 1984 exclusively for the legendary player.
Pasternak considers Jordan 11 sneakers to be in his Top Five list, and he’s also fond of LeBron James, Ken Griffey Jr. and Penny Hardaway models, too.
When demand rose for these and other kinds, that’s when Pasternak decided to sell his rarities.
But there’s one sneaker he’s never been able to grab.
“One of my dream sneakers that I don’t think I’ll ever actually own are the Nike Air MAGs, the ones from Back to the Future 2.”
Nike MAGs have been listed for up to $50,000.
“They’ve only released twice. It’s the sneakers that are most iconic in TV and film. It’s that one pair that everybody knows,” he says.
Making them unique
Pasternak makes frequent use of the Nike ID customization program, where people can pay for and customize their own sneakers. He thinks he’s created more than 150 one-of-a-kind pairs, which he then sells.
Footwear can be a bit of a conversation starter and a status symbol, especially in school halls and shopping malls.
“All the kids are always looking down at your feet. It reminds me a lot of, like, ‘Sex in the City,’ where there is an infatuation with women’s shoes. It’s like that with sneaker culture. It’s really that big and that crazy.”
Still, his annual giveaway isn’t about getting the most coveted sneakers; it’s about who needs them the most.
“This isn’t just a free-for-all. It’s for kids that might only get one pair of shoes for the entire school year,” he says.
Hughes says if anyone has items to donate, there are additional resources people can reach out to, including food pantries and organizations like GATHER, Families First, and the Salvation Army.
To see more of Pasternak’s collection, visit his Instagram page at @churchofkicks.