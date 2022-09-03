Laurence Foley

Hampton history lover Laurence Foley, metal detector at the ready, has been busy since putting out a request on social media this past spring for homeowners’ permission to look for pieces of New Hampshire history.

A Hampton hobbyist who loves digging for treasure has awakened the passion of the hunt in others eager to uncover what may be hidden on their own properties.

Laurence Foley, a self-professed “detector dude” who uses his metal detector to locate historical items and coins, shares his discoveries on social media.

Hampton metal detector hobbyist Laurence Foley, with his car packed with gear, heads out to explore another patch of the Granite State.
Hampton resident Laurence Foley’s history collection features musket balls and rounds, harmonica reeds, square nails, buttons, pocket knives, pieces of horse reigns and horse carts and part of an ornate key.
Hampton metal detector enthusiast Laurence Foley says the best place to start a search for history often is in your own back yard: “The oldest coin I found in my yard (is) a King George Half Penny from the late 1700s.”
Among the found items Laurence Foley displays in his Hampton home are late-19th century to early 20th-century silver-plated spoons, as well as antique and modern jewelry.