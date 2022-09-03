A Hampton hobbyist who loves digging for treasure has awakened the passion of the hunt in others eager to uncover what may be hidden on their own properties.
Laurence Foley, a self-professed “detector dude” who uses his metal detector to locate historical items and coins, shares his discoveries on social media.
“It’s part of our state history. It’s part of our country’s history. And it’s fascinating. Who knows what stories those items have if they could talk?” he says.
On March 16, Foley posted a note on his friend’s “Forgotten New Hampshire” Facebook page, looking for people who would allow him to dig on their properties. Foley wrote he would give homeowners first dibs on whatever he finds and offered to remove any trash along the way.
His post, which has drawn more than 170 comments, garnered interest around the state, from a Unity history teacher who lives in an 1833 house on nearly 60 acres to a Rochester woman who lives in a 1902 home on a city-sized plot.
A Sunapee homeowner wondered what could be underneath the dirt floor of his 1802 house. Residents in Dublin and New Boston were curious about their 1700s-era properties, and a Swanzey resident reached out about his home’s 1940s roots.
Foley has visited several properties, including the home of Lori Cotter, president of the board of trustees at Hampton Historical Society. On Cotter’s land, a former working farm in North Hampton that dates to the early 1800s, Foley found leather straps and machinery pieces, likely from old farming equipment. When Foley returns, Cotter hopes he will find carriage wheels, metal buttons or the location of long-ago sheds.
“We’re just looking for little pockets of where things occurred and how the farm was working,” says Cotter.
The two also talked at length about the property’s past.
“He loves it,” Cotter says. “This is all something brand-new to him as far as learning about historical stuff. So that’s the fun part of it — once you find something, looking it up and seeing what the history is about it.”
Brad Sullivan, who likes collecting Moxie carbonated beverage bottles, old ammunition and antique hunting equipment, started the “Forgotten New Hampshire” page to bring awareness and a sense of community to overlooked New Hampshire history.
“I started to wonder about how many little hidden gems have been forgotten over time or that were passed down only by word of mouth. I thought a Facebook group might be a neat way to share with others and let them post about their own personal adventures,” he says via an email.
And Foley’s request fit the bill.
“I believe a lot of folks would be excited by any possible historic finds around their yard that someone is willing to come over and look for,” he adds.
Getting started
Foley, originally from Stoneham, Mass., caught the collecting bug from his grandfather, who amassed his own coin collection while traveling on business. He gave Foley a penny book, and for birthdays and Christmases, Foley’s grandparents and parents took him to a local coin shop.
“I was such a ‘frequent flyer’ there that I became good friends with the coin guy,” Foley says.
Today Foley works in armed security, but never stopped looking for coins.
“I have a massive collection,” he says, including those kept in three binders, along with about 40 found coins and other items in various display cases around his home.
“I’ll do it probably until the day I die because I love it. It’s awesome,” he says.
He’s found horse tack, musket balls, spoons, bracelets, oxen shoes, square nails and even a 1940s-era bullet-shaped lipstick tube made by the Dorothy Gray cosmetics company. The lipstick’s color was called “South American Red.”
Above all, Foley says, detectorists need to respect people’s properties.
“If you’re ever gonna go to a public park or a public school area, know your town’s laws and ordinances,” he says. “Whenever it comes to someone’s private land, don’t ever go on it without asking them. Always get that permission.”
Foley recommends starting in your own backyard, if you have one, and the beach is a great detecting spot because the sand is constantly shifting.
Last April, he posted one of his oldest finds — a nearly 250-year-old Colonial copper King George half-penny. He posted pictures of the coin and the hole he’d dug outside his own home.
Seacoast finds
Foley recently posted about a coin he found along the Seacoast — a silver Spanish Real from 1774. The post got nearly 1,000 reactions. He later found a second Real in the same area, but he’s unsure how they came to be in New England.
“Those Spanish coins, they were minted out in Mexico. How did they get from Mexico onto a ship? That ship came here, and somehow ended up in someone’s pocket, and in a town around here? And lo and behold, I find it.”
Cotter, who also researches New Hampshire history, says Spanish currency was used in the colonies because Britain banned the Americans from minting their own. The Coinage Act of 1857 later rendered the Real worthless as currency. Foley’s Reals simply may have been discarded or dropped by mistake.
Cotter, as a teenager, also had the thrill of discovering old coins. She was a high school student when she participated in an archaeological dig in the Isles of Shoals at the Hontvet house on Smuttynose Island, the site of the grisly 1873 murders. Back then, she found some 19th century half dollars in a privy on the property.
Now she’s hoping to help Foley get permission to do some detecting at the Meeting House Green, the site of Hampton’s original meeting house. The town was founded in 1639.
“I’m pumped,” Foley says. “I hope they say yes, because I think we could find a lot of cool things,” such as shoe or belt buckles, buttons, and coins.
He’s open to sharing his finds or donating parts of his collection if an area historical society shows interest.
“I’d like to pass down (my finds) to my kids and their kids. But at the same time, I would love to at least share it and let it sit (in) the historical museum in Concord for others to see,” says Foley.
Foley believes a treasure hoard still could be found in New Hampshire. “I guarantee you, that one day, someday, me or anybody that is in this hobby, will stumble on something.”