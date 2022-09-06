Dear Heloise: If your high-school- or college-aged child will be going abroad this year, make sure you have a passport, too! If you already have one, make sure it won’t expire anytime soon.

Imagine yourself getting a call from the trip leader in another country, saying your child is in the hospital, or has another emergency, and you cannot get there because you do not have a passport. It’s better to have it and not need it, rather than needing one and waiting five weeks to get one. — Mary Anna Anderson, Omaha, Nebraska