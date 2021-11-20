Jenny Judson was a “fourth-former” — the equivalent of a high school sophomore — when she arrived at the St. Paul’s School in Concord. Danielle Mahfood had already been at the co-ed boarding school for a year, and her group of friends quickly welcomed Judson into their circle.
“A bunch of us had a penchant for historical fiction and romance novels. We enjoyed the books and read them, but it was also something of a running joke,” Judson says in a conference call with Mahfood and a reporter.
Living on a campus with distinctive 19th-century ties and a packed course list turned out to be the perfect place to broaden their horizons — and do some daydreaming.
Judson and Mahfood recall the exact moment that sparked a teenage pact to someday write a book together.
It was in a human physiology class, where they were learning about blood pressure and other medical protocol. Judson, undetected by a teacher, passed a sheet of paper to Mahfood. This wasn’t your garden-variety note . It was more like a soft-focus Victorian landscape in which Judson had cast all her friends in the archetypal roles.
“Jenny had highlighted a particular boy that I had a crush on at the time as the hero of the story and I was obviously the heroine,” Mahfood says. “It was quite a sweeping, one-page (saga). It was great. That’s where it all really started.”
They both start to laugh, and it’s an easy sound, like friends long used to volleying quips over cups of coffee.
What happened to that pivotal note?
“Well, the teachers never got it, but I think it was picked up by a boy in the class and taken to the boy’s dorm,” Judson said. “It traveled through the school.”
“Which is, in a way, equally as embarrassing,” Mahfood adds.
Schoolmates’ pact
Ultimately undeterred, the former schoolmates — Judson is now a teacher and Mahfood works in the finance field in New York — made good on their promise to craft their own historical romance. “The Last Season,” published this fall by TouchPoint Press, is available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Kobo and Booksy Galore.
It’s a mix of the past (the Victorian age, of course) and modern times, specifically the financial crisis of 2008.
It’s also a story of “social upheaval, changing fortunes, and an unlikely romance that develops between a well-to-do heiress and a stable boy.”
The cover illustration is a woman in a long blue dress at a stone and wrought iron gate. A green expanse of lawn beyond leads up to an imposing mansion.
Inside, the book is dedicated to their prep school friends.
“Like Jenny said, it was a running joke between us and among our friends that liked the genre. When she started writing me little stories, it kind of laid the foundation for both of us loving it even more. Actually, Jenny, you wrote a dedication in the yearbook as well,” Mahfood says, pausing for a response.
Judson admits she promised in the 1994 St.Paul’s yearbook to dedicate her “first trashy novel” to Mahfood.
Each went on to an Ivy League education: Mahfood to Yale and Columbia and Judson to Harvard.
Over the years they kept in touch with one another and other St. Paul’s friends, coming together for various milestones and celebrations.
Judson continued the note-passing tradition, slipping a conjured scene from time to time onto a birthday card for Mahfood.
At one point, they decided to make the best of a rainy day in New York City and catch a screening of the 2009 movie “The Young Victoria.” The film, starring Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend, is a dramatization of the rollercoaster first years of Queen Victoria’s rule and romance with Prince Albert.
A soon as they got out of the theater, Mahfood announced it was time to start the book they’d always talked about.
St. Paul’s School
Both authors say their time at St. Paul’s was pivotal for many reasons: a sense of community, a Granite State steeped with picturesque vistas and landmarks, and a campus with echoes of the past and talk of the future.
“It just felt like the breadth of curriculum (there) helped expand your mind as such a young person,” Mahfood says. “There were so many genres that … were really eye-opening.”
Christine Carter, who teachers both core classes and electives within the Humanities Department, says the school’s aim is to engage students in conversations that will carry with them onto whatever field they pursue.
“It’s an element you can feel — that you’re part of a larger story,” Judson adds.
The school, founded in 1856 as a boys school and started admitting girls in 1971, uses a “Harkness” approach to teaching that puts students and teacher at round tables for classes that run the gamut from anthropology to the arts, math and sciences to public policy.
“I very vividly remember reading Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice.’ I have so many memories of sitting around the table and talking about the symbolism, the relationship between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy and the meaning of (the book and its lessons about social graces and perceptions),” Judson says.
Is chivalry dead?
Now that Judson and Mahfood are published romance novelists, there remains a couple of larger questions: Has life lived up to your own romantic notions? And is chivalry alive or dead?
“That’s a great question,” one says just as the other blurts out “I love that!”
Then both pause to ponder a response.
“We have to answer carefully so as not to offend our husbands,” Judson says. “There is an element of ‘Pride and Prejudice” that does set you up … I supposed it can be harmful for life if you think that’s what’s going to happen.”
She’s referring to all the noteworthy squabbles and lessons learned, as well as the sense “that Lizzie needs a man to save her. There are things in that story that are not terrific lessons.”
Namely, a lot of pride and prejudice.
“But it also sweeps you away on a journey, and there are all these great human relationships that have positive messages. Chivalry is nice notion, but if you are expecting Darcy around every corner, you’re probably going to be disappointed,” she adds.
Mahfood says in general, historical romance is a bit like everything else in this world: People take away the elements they like and enjoy the escape in the process.
“I very clearly remember in the rehearsal dinner speech (before) my wedding when Jenny said I had found in my husband my Mr. Darcy,” she said. “That says a lot, obviously. There is nobody who is quite Mr. Darcy. He is a figment of all of our imaginations.”
The real dream come true is getting to release their own version of a grand adventure.
“If you read this genre, you take if for what it is, a true escape, a wonderful story. That what we tried to write. Something that people will enjoy and transport them to a time when things were different. Characters that come up against some struggles, and there are women who become stronger in the process. That’s more important to us.”
Find out more at daniandjenny.com.