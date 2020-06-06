F orget the dance studio, wall-to-wall mirrors and ballet barres. Dancers throughout the Granite State have pushed aside the living room furniture to make space for their at-home pirouettes and arabesques.
As every business has had to shift gears during the COVID-19 pandemic, so too has the world of dance.
Although dance studios have been closed for more than two months, the dancing must go on, according to studio owners throughout the state who have temporarily converted to online classes.
“I knew that I needed to pivot, and I needed to do it fast,” said Lindsey Hadley, owner of Joy of Dance in Lee. She initially tried using Google Meets for her virtual classes, but quickly switched to Zoom.
“I am actually running my entire full schedule,” said Hadley, whose dance studio has more than 300 students.
The goal, she said, is just to get the kids to smile during these uncertain times. It also offers them a unique place where they can still converse with their friends, even if it is online, said Hadley.
Although dance studios are now permitted to open with restrictions in place, Hadley said she will likely hold off on reopening the studio. She’s implementing new technology in the studios to soon offer a hybrid experience for dancers that will incorporate some in-person dancing and some virtual dancing.
Karen Pariseau, owner of Bedford Dance Center, is also hosting live Zoom classes while incorporating supplemental choreography videos via YouTube and tap classes utilizing Google Classroom.
“I think for both their physical and their mental health, it is important that we continue to allow our dancers to have this creative outlet. It gives them a sense of normalcy. It gives them a sense of community,” said Pariseau.
She acknowledges that it was a challenge converting about 60 dance classes per week into a virtual platform while continuing to offer ballet, pointe, hip-hop, tap, modern, jazz and contemporary classes.
“I knew that we would be able to make the transition to the Zoom live classes, it was just a matter of getting people used to the new process. And, every teacher has a different way that they handle it,” said Pariseau.
She said the dance community throughout New Hampshire has really joined forces to support each other and share feedback throughout the past two months.
“We are all trying very hard to be positive and keep doing what we can because, really, there is nothing else we can do except just keep dancing and doing this for the kids,” said Pariseau.
Lisa Goff, owner of Turning Pointe Center of Dance in Pembroke, said she is considering reopening her dance studio on June 13, and tentatively has the school’s outside dance recital set for July 25.
Goff also has been offering Zoom dance classes, and admits she is surprised at how smooth the transition was. “We have had terrific attendance. Some of the kids just like having that routine in place and seeing the other students in their little Brady Bunch box on Zoom,” she said.
“I am so amazed. I get emotional just thinking about it. These kids are so resilient and still want to dance.”
Obviously it isn’t the same as perfecting recital material in a dance studio, but Goff said the students are still appreciating the opportunity to dance — even if it is in their living room or bedroom, and even if the recital is delayed.