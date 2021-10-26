Halloween 2021

A

Allenstown - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Amherst - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Antrim - Oct. 31 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Atkinson - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Auburn - Oct. 31 - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

B

Barnstead - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Barrington - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bedford - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belmont - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bennington - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Boscawen - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bow - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradford - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brentwood - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bristol - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Brookline - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

C

Campton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canaan - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Candia - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Center Harbor - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Concord - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

D

Danville - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dover - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Derry - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dunbarton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Durham - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

E

Effingham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enfield (Parade and Trunk or Treat) - Oct. 31 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Epping - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Epsom - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Exeter - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

F

Franklin - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Freedom - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

G

Gilford - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gilmanton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goffstown - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grantham (Trunk or Treat at Grantham Recreation Park) - Oct. 30 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Greenfield - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Greenland - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grenville - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Groton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

H

Hampstead - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampton - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampton Falls - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hanover - Oct. 31 - no set times

Haverhill - Oct. 31 - no set times

Henniker - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hillsborough - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hill - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hollis - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hooksett - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hopkinton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hudson - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

K

Keene - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kingston - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

L

Laconia - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Langdon - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lee (Truck or Treat at Lee Safety Complex) - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Lincoln - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Londonderry - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Loudon - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

M

Madbury - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Manchester - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marlborough - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Merrimack - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milford - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milton - Oct. 30 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  

N

Nashua - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newfields - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Newington - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Newmarket - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Boston - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Castle - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Durham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New London - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Northfield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nottingham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

P

Pelham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pembroke - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peterborough - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plainfield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plaistow - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Portsmouth - Oct. 30 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

R

Raymond - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rochester - Oct. 30 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Rollinsford - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rye - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

S

Salem - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salisbury - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seabrook - Oct. 30 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sanbornton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandown - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelburne - Oct. 31 - no set hours

Somersworth - Oct. 30 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stoddard - Oct. 29 - 6:30 p.m.  

Strafford - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stratham - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunapee - Oct. 31 - 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sutton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swanzey - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

T

Thornton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuftonboro - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

W

Wakefield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warner - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Weare - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wilmot - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wilton - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Windham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.