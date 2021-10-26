A
Allenstown - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Amherst - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Antrim - Oct. 31 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Atkinson - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Auburn - Oct. 31 - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
B
Barnstead - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Barrington - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bedford - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Belmont - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bennington - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Boscawen - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bow - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bradford - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brentwood - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bristol - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Brookline - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
C
Campton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Canaan - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Candia - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Center Harbor - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Concord - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
D
Danville - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dover - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Derry - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dunbarton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Durham - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
E
Effingham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Enfield (Parade and Trunk or Treat) - Oct. 31 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Epping - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Epsom - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Exeter - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
F
Franklin - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Freedom - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
G
Gilford - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gilmanton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Goffstown - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grantham (Trunk or Treat at Grantham Recreation Park) - Oct. 30 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Greenfield - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Greenland - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grenville - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Groton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
H
Hampstead - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampton - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampton Falls - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hanover - Oct. 31 - no set times
Haverhill - Oct. 31 - no set times
Henniker - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hillsborough - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hill - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hollis - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hooksett - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hopkinton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hudson - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
K
Keene - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kingston - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
L
Laconia - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Langdon - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lee (Truck or Treat at Lee Safety Complex) - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lincoln - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Loudon - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
M
Madbury - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Manchester - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Marlborough - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Merrimack - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Milford - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Milton - Oct. 30 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
N
Nashua - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Newfields - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Newington - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Newmarket - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New Boston - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Castle - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New Durham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New London - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Northfield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nottingham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
P
Pelham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pembroke - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Peterborough - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Plainfield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plaistow - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Plymouth - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Portsmouth - Oct. 30 - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
R
Raymond - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rochester - Oct. 30 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rollinsford - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rye - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
S
Salem - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Salisbury - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Seabrook - Oct. 30 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sanbornton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sandown - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shelburne - Oct. 31 - no set hours
Somersworth - Oct. 30 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stoddard - Oct. 29 - 6:30 p.m.
Strafford - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stratham - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunapee - Oct. 31 - 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sutton - Oct. 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Swanzey - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
T
Thornton - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuftonboro - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
W
Wakefield - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warner - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warren - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Weare - Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wilmot - Oct. 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wilton - Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Windham - Oct. 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.