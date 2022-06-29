Towns and cities throughout the Granite State are gearing up for a Fourth that families won’t forget. From parades to fireworks, there’s something for everyone this holiday weekend.
When you are planning your weekend, keep in mind that Merrimack, New Boston and Amherst have some of the biggest celebrations around.
From pancakes to parade
In Merrimack, the weekend kicks off with a Patriotic Concert in the Park on Saturday, July 3, organized by the Merrimack Concert Association, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Abbie Griffin Park.
You’ll want to wake up early on the Fourth to lace up your running shoes or load up on some carbs for parade viewing.
Both the 25th annual Sparkler 5K Road Race and the Rotary Club of Merrimack’s pancake breakfast begin at 8 a.m. at Merrimack High School. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m., so runners can refuel after the race.
The Town of Merrimack’s annual Fourth of July Parade, at 1 p.m., is organized by the Merrimack Parks & Recreation Department and is one of the larger Independence Day parades in the state.
In 2019, the parade featured more than 70 floats and more than 1,100 participants. The parade features a wide range of bands, militia units, clowns, local businesses, community organizations and more.
The 1.5-mile parade route begins at Commons Shopping Plaza (515 DW Highway) and concludes at Merrimack High School.
The day isn’t over yet. DJ Darren Roy will be playing music in the Merrimack High School parking lot from 7 to 9 p.m. Show up early for a good seat for the fireworks, which start at 9 p.m. Don’t forget your blanket!
Info: merrimackparksandrec.org
91 years and counting
On July 4, New Boston’s 91st Fourth of July Celebration starts with the tolling of church bells, then the parade steps off at 10 a.m. and winds through town. The parade, a perennial award winner, features bands, antique cars, floats and hand-pumped fire engines.
Head to the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation grounds for entertainment, kids games and activities, music, food and a chicken barbecue. Fireworks wrap up the festivities at 9:15 p.m.
A bit of ‘Americana’
It takes two days to celebrate the “Americana” Fourth of July in Amherst.
Activities start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at Souhegan High School and include face painting, magic, children’s games, hot air balloon rides, music and food. Fireworks are at dusk.
The activities start up again on July 4 with the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9:30 a.m.
The parade (including a children’s bicycle parade) through the center of Amherst village at 10 a.m.
The fun continues following the parade through early afternoon on the village green with children’s activities, animals on the Green, food and demonstrations.
Info: amherstnh.gov
Around the state
Manchester: The Queen City’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration takes place Sunday, July 3, at Arms Park.
Bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be food vendors on site starting at 6 p.m. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets, please. Portable toilets will be available.
The 39th Army Band is back on the stage this year before the show. Fireworks begin at dusk. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.
Also, on July 4, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats will have an Atlas Fireworks show following their game against the Hartford Yard Goats.
Wolfeboro: Four days of fun! The weekend kicks off with a boat parade on July 1 at 5 p.m. in Wolfeboro Bay and music at the Cate Park Bandstand. Saturday features the Lions Car Show, basketball tournament and more music. The parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. with fireworks at dusk.
Info: wolfeborochamber.com
Littleton: Littleton Parks & Rec’s Independence Day Celebration takes place Friday, July 1, at Remich Park.
Activities start at 2 p.m with food trucks and vendors at 3, fireworks at dark. Music provided by The DRS Band, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Studio Two-A tribute to the Beatles from 6 to 9 p.m.
Info: visitwhitemountains.com
Jackson: Jackson lights up its sky in celebration of Independence Day on Saturday, July 2 at 9 p.m.
Fireworks go off from the Jackson Village Park area making the grand display visible from almost anyplace in town and some of the surrounding villages. There will be ice cream, popcorn, glow necklaces, balloons, and other fun stuff available from local and visiting vendors. Arrive early for a good spot.
Info: jacksonnh.com
Sunapee: Enjoy a day of events in Sunapee on Saturday, July 2.
A parade starts at St. Joachim’s Church at noon; join the hot dog eating contest at 1 p.m. Music continues at the gazebo throughout the afternoon and the day concludes with fireworks over Sunapee Harbor at 9:15 p.m.
Find more information on Facebook.
Gilford: Celebrate American-made arts and crafts with a weekend craft fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
More than 85 exhibitors with a variety of interesting media to choose from. Held outdoors under canopies rain or shine. Friendly, leashed pets are welcome. Food, crafts, demos and music. Free admission.
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: lakesregionchamber.org
Laconia: The city’s parade starts Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Laconia High School, proceeding to Church Street and ending at Opechee Park.
Music and festivities follow the parade, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Info: laconianh.gov
Claremont: On Monday, July 4, head to Monadnock Park at 6 p.m. for food and entertainment. Jester Jigs performance at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Info: claremontparks.com
Concord: July 4 festivities that include food and music starts at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field. Fireworks at dusk.
Info: concordnh.gov
Gilmanton: Fireworks over Crystal Lake are Saturday, July 2, at dusk.
The parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from town hall.
Info: www.gilmanton4th.com
Nashua: Baseball, music and fireworks
Check out a Silver Knights Game then stay for the day. Game at Holman Stadium starts at 11 a.m. Kids 12 and under get in free and will enjoy an expanded Kids Zone and on-field activities. The game is followed by a free concert with The Slakas at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
Monday, July 4. Info: nashuanh.gov
Peterborough: The Monadnock Center for History and Culture invites the community to its 96th Annual Independence Day Ceremony on Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
This tradition, going back to 1926, this year includes a flag raising, reading of the Declaration of Independence and a short talk about the Black Revolutionary War Patriots from the Monadnock Region. The ceremony is held outdoors on the front lawn of the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St.
Info: monadnockcenter.org
Waterville Valley: Join the Waterville Valley Independence Day Parade in Town Square on your bike, scooter or feet or walk the parade or watch from anywhere along the parade route starting at 11 a.m. Monday.
Waterville Valley businesses and community members create and decorate floats in a friendly competition for the highly coveted Spirit Cup. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Info: waterville.com
More fireworks shows
Alton Bay: Sunday, July 3 at 9:20 p.m.
Derry: Monday, July 4, at dusk
Dover: Monday, July 4 at dusk; launched from Maglaras Park
Hollis: Sunday, July 3, 8:45 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park
Milford: Saturday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. at Keyes Memorial Field
Ossipee: Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.; Constitution park
Portsmouth: Sunday, July 3 at South Mill Pond at 9 p.m.
Rye: Friday, July 1 at Parson’s Field at dusk
Tamworth: Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Brett School
Wakefield: Saturday, July 2 at dusk at the ballfields
Weirs Beach: Sunday, July 3, 11:59 p.m.