Clockwise from above: Isaac Wright, front, 12 and his brother Asher Wright, 15, both of West Chester, Pennsylvania, visiting family in Concord, stopped by the museum; many aviation-related ornaments were displayed on trees; aviation-themed toys – old and new – lined display shelves; and Jeremiah Smith, 8, of Salem, participated in the scavenger hunt and enjoyed many aspects of the museum with his family. He is figuring out how to use a periscopic sextant.
Some of the many toys, old and new, that are aviation-themed. Executive Director Jeff Rapsis said many aviation careers were launched by a toy plane being given as a Christmas gift.
Some of the many ornaments on the trees that are aviation-related.
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry was hopping during school vacation week. Visitors enjoyed more than 2,000 toy planes and model aircraft on display, as part of the “Holiday Festival of Toy Planes and Model Aircraft,” some dating from the Charles Lindbergh era.
There is also a "12 Planes of Christmas" scavenger hunt for all visitors to enjoy, and many different aviation-themed Christmas trees.
The Festival of Toy Planes exhibit is on display through Jan. 22 For more information: https://www.nhahs.org.