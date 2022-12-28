Aviation Museum: Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith, 8, of Salem, participated in the scavenger hunt and enjoyed many aspects of the museum with his family. He is figuring out how to use a periscopic sextant.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry was hopping during school vacation week. Visitors enjoyed more than 2,000 toy planes and model aircraft on display, as part of the “Holiday Festival of Toy Planes and Model Aircraft,” some dating from the Charles Lindbergh era.

There is  also a "12 Planes of Christmas" scavenger hunt for all visitors to enjoy, and many different aviation-themed Christmas trees.