Riding in the 2020 Concord Christmas Parade, Santa Claus kept a red mask tied tight across his white beard.
The addition to Santa’s costume was one of only a few changes to the parade’s 69-year tradition. The parade was shorter than usual and included a lot more face coverings. But the tradition stayed alive in a year in which parades, festivals and observances since St. Patrick’s Day have been scaled down and called off.
Tracy Mansfield of Penacook came with her children and grandchildren. The family has skipped most activities and gatherings this year because one of Mansfield’s children is at risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
“When you have somebody who’s super high-risk, you want to stay as far away from everybody as you can,” Mansfield said.
But the Christmas parade, being outdoors and promising social distancing, seemed a safe way to give everyone a break from the stress of this year.
“It’s nice to have a little piece of normal,” Mansfield said.
More people showed up to watch the parade than expected, so it was hard to keep a six-foot distance between groups, said Dick Patten of the Concord Grange, one of the parade’s organizers. Many spectators and even some parade participants were not wearing masks, despite Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order last week.
Patten was still happy with the parade.
“Considering everything that’s going on, it was an excellent parade,” he said.
Jennifer Strabone, of Auburn, came with her husband, Anthony, and three children — Isabella, 14, Gaby, 12, and A.J., 9.
Strabone said her family usually attends parades in Manchester or Derry, but those parades were canceled this year. “We figured it was worth coming up.”
Looking around at the crowd on Loudon Road, Strabone said she felt safe.
“As I look around, it seems like people are trying to give each other space, which is good. I see a lot of face masks.”
Marie LeBlanc, of Franklin, brought her children Devon, Jason, Meyah and Mya to watch the parade. The Christmas parade — the animals, the bands — is always a highlight.
“People are a little close together,” LeBlanc said, looking up and down the street. “We expected some of that, but we came prepared.” LeBlanc and all four children had masks — even the stuffed lion Mya carried wore a pink mask.
Seeing the pipe-and-drum bands, the lines of fire trucks and decorated Jeeps and all the other people was fun, LeBlanc said. She hoped more towns will find ways to hold parades this winter.
“It was really nice to have some normalcy,” said Billy Mullen, 10, of Concord, who marched with his Boy Scout troop.
A little normalcy, an hour of cheer, was just what Patten hoped to provide.
Maybe next year, Patten said, the school marching bands will perform in the parade, people will pack the streets again — maybe in 2021, things really will go back to normal.
“Hopefully, this will all be a bad dream,” Patten said.