IF YOU ARE LOOKING to add a little ‘spice’ to your holiday season, look no further than Mola Foods, which owner LaFortune Jeannette Djabea said provides “culture in a bottle.”
“You can experience world cuisine without changing how you cook your food,” she said.
Based in Nashua and open since 2016, Mola Foods features seasoning blends, snacks, marinades, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, chili relishes and other items available for purchase online.
“Whether you are a vegan, carnivore, or vegetarian, you can use our seasonings to add flavor to all of your dishes,” said Djabea, who grew up in Cameroon. “There is no need for a specific recipe.”
To begin this proverbial spice journey, she said you simply choose a country to which you want to travel, use Mola Foods seasoning in any way you want, and you will “instantly be transported.”
“Savor the heat, flavor and deliciousness from your chosen country spice,” added Djabea, who said she draws inspiration from her childhood in Cameroon where hot sauces were packed with flavor.
“When I came to the United States, I realized that the liquid hot sauces here lacked the boldness I am used to,” she said. “We call our hot sauces ‘relishes,’ because of their paste-like consistency.”
She said Mola Foods relishes are made from Cameroonian ghost peppers.
“We have created them by using different traditional recipes that we modernized to accommodate the taste buds of every individual around the world,” she said.
Great with seafood, meat and vegetables, or as a dipping sauce, Mola Foods’ Chili Relish Sweet Orange is one of their best-selling items and would make a great gift idea.
“It uses an ancient ethnic recipe, and it is sweet and spicy,” she said.
Another holiday gift idea is Mola Foods’s All-Purpose Seasoning (Bïìlembha), which Djabea said allows you “to grab just one blend and use it on anything.” She said she developed this blend — her very first — in partnership with her best friend, both of whom were determined to create one blend to replace multiple spices.
“My best friend and I were tired of going to stores trying new spice blends to get that flavor that just didn’t do it for us,” she explained. “Our All-Purpose Seasoning has turned out to be our ‘go-to’ seasoning, and it has stopped the ongoing process of having to mix spices every time we cook, which creates inconsistencies.”
Mola Foods’s Ethiopian Inspired Blend would also make a great gift, according to Djabea, who said this product contains all the spices used in most of Ethiopia’s traditional dishes.
“We have refined Ethiopian traditional recipes, and we are getting rave reviews on this product,” she said. “This blend can be used in grilling meat, fish and chili.”
For those interested in Cameroon, Djabea said her Cameroonian Inspired Blend is a mixture of spices that constitute a small portion of many Cameroonian versatile traditions in a bottle.
“For lovers of braised meat, enjoy this blend as it brings out the meat flavor and the taste to another dimension,” she said. “This blend is good on meats as well as meatless dishes.”
For Djabea, the holidays are a special time, as she hopes it encourages people to explore other cultures, especially those of Africa.
“We are trying to help people enjoy food from the African continent without being blocked by the stigma that surrounds being an African,” she said. “We hope to touch souls through our products and ultimately introduce African cuisine to the world as one that is diverse, healthy and full of diversity.”
To learn more about Mola Foods, including its wide array of holiday gift baskets, boxes and packs, visit molafoods.com.
“We also have Grab n’ Go food, and we do tasting events at our storefront in Nashua,” said Djabea, who said their next event is Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. “Stop by and try culture in a bottle yourself.”