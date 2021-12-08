WENDY STECKLER WAS ALWAYS the “shutterbug” in her family of husband and three kids. She made bound books and scrapbooks of family vacations, and looked upon her photography as a hobby.
That all changed when she moved to Hollis, and learned that the Historical Society was producing a calendar. “My husband said, ‘Why don’t you send some photos in?’ and on a whim, I did,” Steckler recalled.
The whim resulted not only in having a presence in her town’s calendar, but the cover image. “I knew nothing more until I went to Old Home Day, and there was my photo on the calendar,” she said.
Steckler now sells her images as notecards and calendars, in addition to freelance and custom work. Her photos reflect a fascination with New England and especially the Granite State.
Originally from Indiana, she migrated east and north because of work. The two states are different in some ways, similar in others, she said. Her Indiana town was near the Chicago metro area, but still had a number of farms and pastoral landscapes. New Hampshire has the same, with the addition of rolling terrain. “Indiana was flat,” she said. She misses the wide skies, noting that “you forget how big the sky really is.”
But she found plenty to keep her busy, and to admire, in her new state.
After the calendar hit, Steckler knew she was on to something and set up a website. She began to organize and codify her many interests — farms, the ocean, and especially old redbrick mill towns. That same year one of U.S. Sen. Jeanna Shaheen’s staff members was looking for an image for Shaheen’s annual Christmas card to send to her colleagues in D.C., and found a winter image of the Sullivan Farm in Nashua. They purchased Steckler’s image for a holiday card representing New Hampshire.
Steckler’s work began to attract attention, and she began to refine her professional profile. While she likes photographing people, she keeps that for the family and focuses her professional lens on landscapes.
She’s a fan of the old mill towns and “loves” Lowell, Massachusetts, she said. “There’s always something going on.” She’s done the Merrimack River tour in Lowell and also photographed mills in Nashua and Saco, Maine. She’s also shot in tiny Harrisville, a place she described as “so quiet, so beautiful.” She said she admires the craftsmanship in the old buildings and the stories behind them.
Her favorite subject in New Hampshire? “The beach,” Steckler said readily. She loves it all, from Hampton Beach to Wallis Sands. “Every time you go it’s different,” she mused. “You go back over and over again, and you always see something different.”
Her blank-inside notecards are also grouped according to season and subject, with Summer Blooms, Snowy Winter, New England Fall, red barns and beaches and mill towns. Her calendar pays homage to all the seasons.
Steckler’s work is featured in many local independent bookshops. She sells images, greeting cards, bookmarks and calendars at Toadstool Bookshop, Route 101A, Nashua; calendars at Gibson’s in Concord, “but my cards are currently sold out”; and calendars at Water Street Bookstore in Exeter and Innisfree in Meredith. And while she welcomes online orders, she also enjoys chatting in person at craft fairs.
Steckler hopes to increase her sales in 2022, with the eventual goal of going full-time with her craft, and she also hopes to expand her inventory. “I haven’t done anything with the New Hampshire mountains,” she said. “Being from Indiana, I tend to migrate toward the flatlands. But I get requests all the time.”
For more information, visit www.newenglandprints.com.