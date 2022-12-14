Ballet Misha, the Manchester-based professional dance company directed by Amy Fortier and assistant director Mari Frederique-Streitburger, is staging its 14th production of “The Nutcracker” at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Dana Center at Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive, Manchester.
Ballet Misha’s production is performed by professional dancers in the company, as well as apprentice company members and students at its affiliate school, Dimensions in Dance. The cast of more than 100 dancers has rehearsed for months.
The show will include hundreds of vibrant costumes, five beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s jubilant score.
Ballet Misha’s production tells the classic story of a girl named Clara who receives a wooden nutcracker in the shape of a solider as a Christmas present from her mysterious godfather Drosselmeyer. This simple gift leads Clara on a magical journey that delights audiences of all ages.
First performed in 1892 in Imperial Russia, “The Nutcracker” was not considered a success. It was not until George Balanchine restaged the show for the New York City Ballet in 1954 that it became so popular. It is now the best known and most seen ballet of all time.
Tickets are $34 and can be purchased online at balletmisha.com or in person in the lobby before the performances.