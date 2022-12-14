Ballet Misha, the Manchester-based professional dance company directed by Amy Fortier and assistant director Mari Frederique-Streitburger, is staging its 14th production of “The Nutcracker” at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Dana Center at Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive, Manchester.