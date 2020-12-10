A "Christmas Star" will be visible in the sky this month, according to the University of New Hampshire’s observatory director, who has been getting a host of inquiries about how to witness the rare celestial event.
John Gianforte said that on Dec. 21, between about 4:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., the planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear to meet in the sky, creating a radiant point of light dubbed a Christmas Star, or Star of Bethlehem.
At their closest, the two planets will be 0.1 degrees apart, about one-fifth of the diameter of a full moon, according to earthsky.org.
For a good view in New Hampshire, observers will need to be able to see the southwestern horizon, where Jupiter and Saturn will be low in the sky, Gianforte said.
Gianforte already is tracking the planets as they draw closer together.
There is a excitement about the event in the scientific community because it has been hundreds of years since Jupiter and Saturn have appeared so close together from an earth perspective, Gianforte said.
Gianforte said this is the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 1623. That one occurred so near to the sun in the sky just after sunset that it likely was not very noticeable.
The last time a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction visible to the naked eye took place was in 1226.
“This is unbelievable, and I’ve got to get a picture of this. This truly will be a remarkable image,” Gianforte said.
People may also be able to see Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, during the event, Gianforte said.
Gianforte said binoculars aren't necessary to see the event, but "it will be a better show" with them.
He said the concept of a Christmas Star is significant for scientists.
The Star of Bethlehem, or Christmas Star, is described in the Bible as a mysterious star appearing over the place where Jesus Christ was born.
Astronomers long have theorized that the “star” might have been a comet or a conjunction of planets.
Gianforte said it is believed by many scientists that a conjunction involving Saturn, Jupiter and Venus is what was described in the Bible.
Venus, Gianforte said, is always one of the brightest objects in the night sky because it is so reflective and close to Earth.
Although this conjunction involves different planets than speculated to have passed in the sky at the time of Christ's birth, Gianforte said this close pairing “is maybe an approximation of what the Christmas Star looked like.”
Meteorologist Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said it is too early to tell what the weather might be like after sunset on Dec. 21.
“There’s no way to know. Five days ahead is pretty much reasonable. Anything before five days, you could flip a coin,” Schwibs said.
If the weather does cooperate, Seacoast photographer Shawn St. Hilaire said people may be able to get a good view of the horizon from the top of one of Portsmouth’s two parking garages.
For more information, visit physics.unh.edu/content/observatory or facebook.com/UNHObservatory.