"Santa Camp," a documentary by Nick Sweeney on HBO Max. 

 John Tully/HBO Max/TNS

The last thing Nick Sweeney expected while filming a documentary about Santa Claus was that he would come face-to-face with the Proud Boys, the far-right organization with members currently on trial for seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

But there he stood in late 2020 at a Chicago-area church where a Santa named Levi aka Trans Santa, was greeting children inside while a handful of the white nationalists gathered outside holding “Save Santa” signs.