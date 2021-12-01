THE HOLIDAY SEASON would not be complete for many without a healthy dose of chocolate, a prescription that may be filled at La Cascade du Chocolat in Exeter and Portsmouth.
“We have gifts ranging from $2 all the way up to $100 — from stocking stuffers and hostess gifts to unique presents for a special someone,” said co-owner and Master Chocolatier Samantha Brown.
Describing her business as a “woman-led shop,” Brown said they specialize in artisan bonbons, truffles, chocolate bars, and a host of other chocolate creations.
“We are passionate about using direct trade ingredients, local where possible, and making sure that the chocolate we use is sustainable,” she added.
Popular products at La Cascade du Chocolat include solid hand painted penguins molded in solid 72% dark chocolate and 35% white chocolate. Another product, Snowy the Snowman, is specially made for the holidays.
“It’s a hand painted white chocolate and marshmallow snowman bonbon with two tasting squares — one dark and organic mint and one milk with gingerbread spices,” she said.
Another holiday gift idea is their build-your-own chocolate Christmas tree kit, which she said is similar to a gingerbread house.
“Families can assemble a chocolate Christmas tree made of milk, white, or dark chocolate using melted chocolate to hold it together,” she explained. “It’s decorated with crunch ornaments.”
According to Brown, though, their best holiday gift option is their limited edition bonbon boxes, which change every year.
“This year, it’s our ‘Christmas Around the World Collection,’ which comes in 12- and 24-pieces boxes,” she said. “The flavors are inspired by holiday dessert traditions around the world with ideas coming from lemon pandan from Indonesia to buñelos from Mexico to German gingerbread.”
The planning process for these collections begin in March every year.
“We spend a lot of time testing them,” she said. “So far, we’ve sold out of this collection every year.”
For Brown, their love of chocolate is only matched by one thing.
“We care about the chocolate and your experience enjoying it, and we’re passionate about educating people about what chocolate can be,” she said. “Our products made in our New Hampshire chocolate shop are as beautiful as they are delicious.”