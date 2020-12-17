Christmas tree sales benefit Dover residents in need

After the McCrone Family Tree Farm in Dover was sold this summer, land planning consultant Mike Garrepy came up with an idea for one final memorable season before it was turned into a mixed-use development.
Garrepy contacted Dover Share Fund — which provides limited, one-time help for city residents experiencing financial hardship — about donating all the proceeds from this year’s tree sales to the nonprofit organization.
As of Wednesday afternoon, about 300 trees had been sold to raise money for the charity, and a number had been given away to families who wanted a Christmas tree but could not afford one.
“It’s been rewarding because it’s Christmastime, and it’s been a tough year for a lot of people, and we’re able to give back,” Garrepy said.
Garrepy and Matt McCrone, who worked at the tree farm as a kid and is helping during the fundraiser, joke that Garrepy has caught the “bug.”
“I didn’t know it was going to be as much fun as it is,” Garrepy said. “It’s been more fun than I thought it would be.”
McCrone said his father started the tree farm on Knox Marsh Road in the 1950s, and he took over the hobby business 27 years ago.
“It’s kind of a local thing,” McCrone said. “The people who come out here have been coming forever.”
McCrone smiled as he helped people from throughout the area cut down their trees on Wednesday. Many of them said none were to be found at other local hotspots.
Stefan Vittori, of South Berwick, Maine, was at the site hoping for a holiday miracle. He had been looking for a tree for a couple of days and heard about the farm through social media.
After making his $50 donation, Vittori was pleased.
“I got my tree, and I can help a good cause, so that’s great,” Vittori said.
Dover Share Fund only accepts referrals from Dover Public Welfare. If someone is in need, they should call 516-6500.
For more information on Dover Share Fund, go to www.dovershare.org.