ANDREA BRUNDIGE KNEW that if she built it, they would come.
The owner of Artful Spirit Gallery and Gifts in New Ipswich has been making art all her life. When she decided she needed to go full-time, she tried to enlist other artists to sell their wares out of her own studio. “I couldn’t get anyone in there, so I decided to go for it,” she recalled.
“Going for it” has resulted in a shop featuring Brundige’s work and that of 24 area crafters, cooks and fine artists. It’s not one-stop shopping, it’s two-stop shopping, as you’ll probably remember something you didn’t pick up and go back.
Brundige had a couple of careers before Artful Spirit. She worked in a factory for a while, worked in retail, and honed her entrepreneurial skills with her own housecleaning business. She’s also a veteran of the U.S. Marines. But the art just had to come out. After a previous attempt, she finally made it work in her brick-and-mortar shop, opening last year with 10 vendors.
This is not a coop shop, Brundige stressed: she owns it, manages it and works the register. But she had no trouble attracting vendors, from word-of-mouth and social media. She honed her product list as other creatives came in.
She’s not a judge in the juried collection sense, but she knows what fits with her vision. She prefers not to have two of one kind of item, such as two jelly-makers or candy chefs, but she will host more than one acrylic painter because the subjects are usually different. In her own art she tends to go for a “spiritual, fantasy, mythological” bent, but the general rules for the shop are simple: nothing political and nothing trademarked, such as Disney images.
She keeps a list in her head, and contacts potential vendors when she hears something good. “People will tell me about an artist,” she said. Many of her vendors also do craft fairs, “and they all know one another.”
COVID-19 has been an interesting experience for Brundige. She wanted to be a brick-and-mortar store when she opened in November last year. She didn’t want to have an online shop because she didn’t want to deal with shipping, except for her own products. When COVID reared its head she thought, “OMG, what am I going to do?”
What she did was scramble. She did take online orders through the worst of the pandemic, she delivered locally within 30 miles, and she gave her vendors a rent-free month. Most of her people had “a good following,” and the business survived.
Now she, and they, are prepping for the holidays and she has dozens of gift suggestions. “We have local honey from Greenville, maple syrup, locally made jam from Kelly’s Jellies,” she said.
She carries natural body products, soaps and lotions, from a maker in Keene. One of her vendors upcycles vintage jewelry into new pieces. A Rindge artist does wildlife paintings, “and she’s really prolific,” Brundige said.
One unusual artist is Jon Baird of Henniker, who does his work with spray paint. “It’s pretty interesting,” Brundige said, adding, “I never know what he’s going to bring in.”
Brundige is also mentoring the next generation of artists, with her Black Board Gallery, open to artists from ages 10 to 17.
And she’s giving back this year, with donations accepted to the Needy In New Ipswich fund.
She also carries Christmas ornaments shaped like New Hampshire. “I love New Hampshire, I love New Ipswich,” Brundige said. “The more local, the better.”
Gifts from Artful Spirit range from glass ornaments to knitted, knotted and sewn items, from herb blends to oil on canvas. Current vendors include Jennifer Baranowski, Jon Baird, Julie Keating, Lee Huestis, Molly Arel, Sara Morin, Shayla Stewart, Steven Harling, Bob Romeril, Ellen Salmonson, Laura J. Sweeney, Lydia Harnes, Joel Saunders, Kelly’s Jellies, Chickeadee Tea, Somero Maple, Wild Willy’s Honey, Time For Tea, Bouts of Love and Positive Energy, Christine and Annabelle, Deb’s Day Off, Denenah’s Designs, Goodies by Cherie, Herbalist Delights and Peaceable Kingdom. But Brundige isn’t stopping there.
“I’m still looking for a potter,” she said.
For more information, stop by the store, Artful Spirit Gallery and Gifts, 571 Turnpike Road, New Ipswich, inside The School Yard; call 562-0931; visit www.artful-spirit.com; or e-mail asaari@artful-spirit.com.