NORTH COUNTRY Smokehouse offers everything from low- and slow-smoked bacon and ham to deli meat, poultry and sausage, all of which are offered in traditional, certified humane and organic recipes.
“Consumers are becoming more mindful of the meat they eat,” explained Alicia Baker, brand manager. “They want to know how the animals are raised and value quality of life for the livestock.”
North Country Smokehouse in Claremont works with the Certified Humane Raised & Handled Organization and Global Animal Partnership.
“We proudly display the certification on our packaging,” she said. “When consumers see the logo, they know that our farms are audited year-round.”
Animal welfare guidelines met by North Country Smokehouse include providing livestock with room to roam and engage in natural behaviors.
“They eat at will and have access to resting areas and shelter,” she said. “We never use antibiotics or growth hormones, and the livestock is vegetarian-fed with no animal byproducts.”
As for the holidays and those looking for gift ideas, Baker said one possibility is their Bacon of the Month Club, which can be purchased in a six- or 12-month subscription.
“Shoppers can choose from our four distinct flavors and mix and match as they like, and every shipment includes smokehouse ‘schwag’ as an added bonus,” she said.
As for what makes their meats so different, Baker said “the secret” is low and slow smoking, which effectively means “time and temperature.”
“In an industry widely focused on pace, patience is what truly sets us apart,” she said. “We take the most advanced meat processing equipment and slow it down, crafting with ‘Old World’ European traditions that we’ve been using for more than a century.”
This “low and slow” process to smoke fresh meat takes hours instead of minutes.
“We use carefully chosen spices and thoughtfully sourced flavors and never inject our meat with liquid smoke for the sake of saving time,” she said.
They use maple syrup tapped just eight miles from their smokehouse for their brine, and Baker said another factor that sets their meats apart is “the world’s best smokemasters.”
“Our passionate employees come to us from across the globe for the opportunity to help craft the world’s best meat,” she said.
Andre is their master sausage maker from Germany, Luke is their butcher from Poland, and Phillip is their production manager from Canada.
“The desire to prepare great food for others is universal,” Baker added. “If there’s a single global expression of that, it can be found right here at our smokehouse.”
North Country Smokehouse is a subsidiary of duBreton, a third-generation family farming business whose vision aligns with that of former owner and founder Mike Satzow.
“The smokehouse was an extension of his family business that was in operation for more than a century,” explained Baker. “His great grandfather would sell smoked meats from a horse-drawn wagon to the local community.”
To place an order, or learn more about curbside pick-up, visit ncsmokehouse.com.