THE STORY OF Copper Cannon Distillery began in 2010 when cousins Blake Amacker and Chris Arnold visited Ireland before the latter’s upcoming wedding. Visiting one distillery after another, Amacker said they were not only inspired by what they saw, but also galvanized into action.
“We felt we could do this ourselves,” said Amacker, who said their belief was consequently fueled by years of research and hands-on experience working under the direction of master distillers.
Their collective hard work paid off. Opening its doors in late summer 2018 in West Chesterfield, Copper Cannon Distillery has since built an international reputation with award-winning spirits. Most recently, the distillery was awarded gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Aged Rum and Maple Rum.
“What makes us unique is we handcraft our products here,” said Amacker. “We make and ferment them on premises, which isn’t always the case with some distilleries.”
Aside from the methodology behind making their spirits, he said the spectrum of their offerings distinguishes their brand. A sampling of current spirits includes the aforementioned Aged Rum and Maple Rum along with Clear Rum, Potato Vodka, and Pumpkin Spiced Rum.
“We also just released Fort No.1 Bourbon, our first Straight Bourbon whiskey,” said Amacker, who noted it features tasting notes of sweet corn, spicy rye, and “a subtle flavor” of banana bread. “It was aged four years, and it is a bourbon that is not to be missed.”
More seasonal varieties of spirits include their just released Christmas Cookie Rum, which is inspired by the cinnamon sugar cookie.
“It can be added into just about any creamy cocktail recipe, and tastes awesome when added to Kahlua, Baileys, or chocolate-flavored cocktail recipes,” added Amacker.
Copper Cannon also features a number of pre-mixed cocktails, including Maple Rum Eggnog, all of which tend to run sweeter. “We have something for people with all kinds of different tastes,” said Amacker.
According to General Manager Jamie Barry, the deeper mission behind the Copper Cannon brand is captured in their slogan, which is “to lead the rum revolution back to New England.”
“In colonial times, rum was the drink of choice for colonists in New England,” he said. “Like them, we use molasses fermentation, so our brand threads its way through history.”
Available at locations throughout the state, Copper Cannon products are also available for sale at its online store at coppercannon.com. Expressing enthusiasm for the holiday season, Barry said they cannot help but think about the future at Copper Cannon.
“We and other local distilleries got together to work on being able to offer on premises drinks, which starts at Copper Cannon next spring, early summer,” he said. “You’ll be able to enjoy cocktails here in our restored barn or outside, and we will have a food truck here, too … We are excited.”
To learn more about Copper Cannon, or place a holiday order, visit coppercannon.com.