Copper Cannon - pic1

THE STORY OF Copper Cannon Distillery began in 2010 when cousins Blake Amacker and Chris Arnold visited Ireland before the latter’s upcoming wedding. Visiting one distillery after another, Amacker said they were not only inspired by what they saw, but also galvanized into action.

“We felt we could do this ourselves,” said Amacker, who said their belief was consequently fueled by years of research and hands-on experience working under the direction of master distillers.