Customize wooden signs, tray, planters and more with plenty of helpful guidance. HELEN GOODROW of Merrimack pounded a slab of raw wood with a hammer, “distressing” the board so it would have a weathered look. She’s a frequent visitor to Board & Brush in Amherst, and on that Friday night, she was celebrating her birthday with her daughters and friends. “It’s hands-on, and I like that,” she explained of her crafting choice. “It’s also a chance to get together. “And,” she added with a grin, “you can always take out your frustrations on the board.” The Amherst shop for Board & Brush, a national franchise, is located in Salzburg Square, Route 101A. On any given evening, and some daytimes, area residents can be found hammering, staining and embellishing wood projects to give or to keep. On that Friday night, Goodrow displayed a copy of the sign she hoped to make: a weathered, distressed version of the American flag. She has experimented with other crafts in the past, Goodrow said, but she likes Board & Brush because she can customize what she makes. “I was doing a ‘welcome’ sign and they let me put, ‘Bienvenue,’” she explained as she pounded on her board of choice. “I like it because we can do our own thing.” Pam Naro of Nashua was a member of Goodrow’s party — her son dates Goodrow’s daughter, and the young couple gave her a gift card to Board & Brush for her birthday. Though she was a first-timer, Naro knew what she wanted to make: a sign reading, “Good beer, good wine, great times at the Naro bar.” “I need to do more for myself,” Naro said. “I’m too busy taking care of everyone else.” Kelsea Goodrow, the giver of the gift certificate, is a fourth-timer to Board and Brush. “What do I like? Everything,” she said. “It’s nice to do something different.” Because she lives in an apartment, she’s always looking for pieces in a smaller scale. Her project that night was a wooden tray, stenciled with jars of flowers. The workshop was lined with project suggestions and racks of paint colors and tools. A grid explained the various stains available. As staff members in “Got Wood?” T-shirts presented the various steps, owner Lori Goddard watched from an alcove. According to Goddard, the franchise was founded by Julie Selby, a Wisconsin entrepreneur, who started giving parties from her garage. The concept grew and was formalized into Board & Brush. Goddard and her daughter Brittny Daly opened a Portsmouth studio in May 2018, followed by the Amherst branch. “I loved the whole idea of DIY, and of people having unplugged family time,” Goddard explained. Goddard also liked the scope of the business, with signs, trays and even planters her clients could customize. “It’s projects that they love, and that they can give as a gift,” she said. Goddard added that the Board & Brush concept is different from other craft studios because it doesn’t require any freehand work. With hundreds of stencils available, “you don’t have to be an artist,” she pointed out. “People of any ability can participate.” “Your raw sign is natural wood,” staff member Meghan Tewksbury told the group. “If you bang it up a little, that will give it a little more character.” She explained how to make stripes by dragging a claw hammer, how to pound in character with a meat mallet, and the impression left by chicken wire. “The knottier the better,” Tewksbury said cheerfully. Naro and her daughter Felicia Bibbo talked across the table, discussing paint choices. “I don’t want it too dark,” Naro said of her sign project. “I feel like it needs to ‘pop’ a little bit.” Her family room includes a lot of dark furniture, she said. Bibbo said she was going with a classic gray. “It will go in the kitchen, and we want to repaint the kitchen,” she said. “I’m not sure of the color, so the gray will go with anything.” Tewskbury and Joanna Hartson continued to walk the group through sanding, staining, painting and stenciling. In a corner, first-timer Leanne Taipale of Andover, Mass., brushed a dark stain over her round sign. Taipale has done paint-your-own-pottery and paint-your-own-still life, but said she was liking the Board & Brush concept just as much. “I like all the options,” she said. “It’s nice to have all the variety. And I appreciate all the help.” Holiday-themed projects include signs, trays and a “Countdown to Christmas” calendar. For more information and to check the workshop schedule, visit boardandbrush.com/amherst.
Crafting at Board and Brush
- By Kathleen D. Bailey
By Kathleen D. Bailey
