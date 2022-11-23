Learn to do more for yourself while giving something special to others.
HEATHER HOLLOWAY promotes crafting for a living. But when the workday ends, hers doesn’t, at least in late fall. “I hand-make all my cards,” she said. “I think about past holidays, what these people mean to me. It’s a chance to stop, be where you are, and love these connections.”
Holloway grew up with a hammer in one hand and a paintbrush in the other. Now she’s helping other Granite Staters discover the joy of doing it themselves. Holloway and her husband, Wade Smith, are the founders and directors of the Craft School at Mill Hollow Works in Keene. Over the holiday season, they promote “the joy of making” in a half-dozen workshops.
Holloway grew up in Alstead and Smith in Charlestown. Raised during a recession, “we had to be handy,” she said, whether that involved a garden, home repairs or heating with wood.
The by-product of their separate upbringings was a strong sense of self-reliance and independence, she recalled. It’s a trait that characterizes New England, New Hampshire, and her beloved Monadnock Region.
Holloway was to go from wood stoves and compost to glitter and glamor, as she spent almost 20 years in television production in Los Angeles. Smith, meanwhile, was honing his craft as a builder of wooden boats. The couple reconnected via Facebook, and Holloway moved back East to marry Smith and care for aging parents.
She used her TV skills to help local businesses with their media presence, and she and Smith discovered that they wanted to celebrate what these craftspeople do. In addition, she said, “There’s a whole new generation that doesn’t know how to do these things.”
The Craft School began in 2016. with a canoe restoration class taught by Smith. The founders added other classes over time, including foraging, woodworking, fiber and textile, and home repair. There’s a Woodworking for Women class that creates “an environment of support” for women new to tools.
Mission of self-reliance
“Our philosophy and mission is self-reliance,” Holloway said. “We want people to do more for themselves, to live purposeful, creative lives.” The key word is “connection,” she said — “to the land, to ourselves, to our region.”
The philosophy fits well into the December holidays, according to Holloway. “There’s nothing like a handmade gift,” she mused. “When you’re making it, you’re not only thinking about how to make something special, but as you’re putting it together, you’re thinking about the recipient.”
With that mission as a guide, the Craft School has created several holiday classes for makers. On Sunday, Nov. 27, they offer an evergreen wreath class.
On Dec. 3, they will offer a trifecta of workshops: one on ornament-making, one on crocheted snowflakes, and one on making a wooden knife or spoon with a metal inlay. The classes are well-attended, with two and even three generations attending together. Holloway sees whole families, mother-daughter combos, and even couples crafting together.
To keep that family feeling, Holloway caps her wreath, garland and ornament classes at 15 people, so attendees can fellowship across the hot-glue gun. She caps wood carving at 10.
Her most popular holiday classes are evergreen wreaths, traditional garlands including cranberries and popcorn, and a mini-gingerbread house.
Whatever the season, Holloway will continue to promote the healing power of craft. “A student in one of Wade’s boat-building classes was an Army surgeon, who did four tours in Afghanistan. At first he couldn’t talk about the trauma, the spiritual shattering. But in Wade’s class, he found all those shattered pieces coalescing.”
The Craft School will offer holiday-themed workshops through Dec. 17. For more information, visit millhollowworks.org.