DOMINIQUE CAISSIE had always been creative, and when she was in college, she took a glass-blowing class as an elective. She never looked back.
“I like being creative,” she said with a smile. “And after that, there’s the fire, the heat, the movement of the glass!”
Caissie, now owner of Terrapin Glassblowing Studio in Jaffrey, wants to share her passion for glass with area crafters. She offers a series of one-session workshops to introduce students to the glory of glass and give them a little something to take home for the holidays.
Caissie has been creating in glass for about 15 years and went professional 11 years ago. “I was selling at farmers’ markets, craft fairs.” She met other artists and envisioned a space where she could teach and other artists could rent space to pursue their glass dreams. Sometimes that overlaps, Caissie noted, with one of her staff members also working independently on her own art and a freelance glass artist lending a hand with Terrapin’s overflow.
Group workshops
Caissie runs workshops and classes all year-round, and she has a full slate of holiday-themed programs. Her signature class is the hour-long workshop for up to six people. It’s suitable for family groups, bachelorette parties or girls-or-guys’ nights out, she said. The class is private, and she doesn’t mix her students with other groups.
In the workshop, participants can make their choice of six small glass ornaments: a candy cane, an icicle, a tiny Christmas tree, a simple teardrop ornament, or a green glass pickle, a tradition of good luck in some homes.
The first 10 minutes are a demonstration, Caissie said. A staff member will show students how to take a single “rod” of color and fold it over under the blowtorch to make it thicker. They then combine it with a rod of clear glass, to give a polka-dot texture, she said. Then, with guidance, they can shape their molten glass into their choice of holiday shape.
In the introductory classes, staff members have already inserted the hook to hang the ornament, so students can spend more time on the actual glass. “We want that first class to be light and fun,” she said.
‘Hotter than a blowtorch’
Her classes are open to teens and adults, according to Caissie. The flame burns over 3,000 degrees, so it’s not safe for younger children. But those age 12 and up do “really well,” she added. “They’re used to learning and being in a school environment. Sometimes the kids do better than the parents!’
Do they use a blowtorch? “It’s hotter than a blowtorch,” Caissie said.
Some of her first-time students are nervous around the torch, and that’s actually good, Caissie said. “They are easier to teach. The ones who are gung-ho make a few mistakes at first.”
Before COVID, she had 10 workstations placed close together. She received a COFID-related grant to remodel her space and improved the ventilation and spread out her worktables.
Some of her clients are tourists or people visiting relatives, who make one item in a day or a weekend. Some of these come back when they’re in the area, according to Caissie. Other crafters from around New England do a workshop, get a taste of the glass arts, and come back for longer classes or even rent her space for their own projects.
She offers other classes such as glass pipes (21-plus), glass straws, air-plant containers, beads and pendants. Clients often take her classes as family groups, she said, and she recalled a recent class for making glass straws.
“It was a mother and father, the daughter and her husband, and the son and his wife,” Caissie recalled. “They all made straws, and they’re going to have a ‘competition’ this Christmas to see whose came out worst.”
Caissie will continue to share her passion for glass, over the December holidays and throughout the year. She loves to see the reaction of her students when they finish a piece. “It’s like an adrenaline high,” she said, “like runners when they finish a marathon. It’s the best feeling ever, to get glass to do what you want.”
For more information or a list of holiday-themed workshops, visit terrapinglass.com.