A FUSED GLASS ARTIST whose street-level working studio/gallery is in downtown Manchester, Verne Orlosk is inspired from nature and not just what she sees, but how she sees it.
“(It could be) a line, or a color, or a word, or a relationship, a combination of shapes or movement and always light,” she said. “It all stores in my mind’s eye and eventually lends itself to the sense or feel of an object, place or concept. Our natural surroundings are filled with visual details.”
To create fused glass art at her studioverne gallery, Orlosk must contend with details of her own, too.
“The challenges in fused glass have a list of technical issues that have to be considered while designing in order to create a successful, artful piece,” she said.
Before making a piece, she goes through a checklist in her head, which could include everything from the actual sketch right through the firing process(es) to the ultimate display of a work of art.
“A misstep in that range of thought can result in a different piece, sometimes referred to as a ‘happy accident’ or a discovery of what ‘not’ to do again,” she said.
Such happy accidents include unintended color palettes. When french vanilla and cyan or turquoise are fused together in the kiln firing, for instance, there can be a reaction within the metal oxides that creates a third color.
“I like to call it mud,” she said. “If you want mud, that’s great. I add it to the list of possibilities for another project.”
Generally, however, a chosen color palette represents the mood or actual reference to an object in nature, such as a leaf.
“Although I love a blue/green leaf as well,” acknowledged Orlosk, whose work has garnered significant recognition, as she has been featured on NH Chronicle and other media outlets.
She said she may be best known for a series of fall leaves, “Fall Footsteps,” that represents New England colors. These pieces are typically shadow-boxed frames with glass in the back to capture light.
“I also have a series of coastline shells and large framed ice featured works,” she said. “Some other fun pieces are a variety of 5-by-8-inch Playbills and a ‘Cheers to You’ series of functional/art dishes.”
She also creates etched silver glass snowflakes.
“No two snowflakes are alike and framed on black velvet in 6-by-6-inch stand alone frames,” she added.
As for her greatest joy in creating fused glass art, Orlosk cited when viewers of her work “forget that glass is breakable and reveal for themselves a moment of contemplation and wonderment.”
“Our minds, hearts and souls should hold enlightening experiences to renew us,” she said. “There is something about the truth in nature that provides a comforting space to linger. Fragility and strength in glass also represent those feelings.”
To view her work, or for studio hours, visit studioverne.com.