The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance in North Hampton on Saturday to spread some cheer to children staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recreation Director Joe Manzi said typically the town holds an Easter egg hunt. This year the Easter Bunny will deliver plastic eggs on people’s front lawns. Children can watch for his arrival and wave from their windows.
“Everybody’s trying to do something to add a little bit to people’s day and some normalcy,” Manzi said.
Manzi said before the Easter Bunny arrives, children are encouraged to decorate their homes.
Families who want to sign up for a visit from the Easter Bunny must email jmanzi@northhampton-nh.gov no later than 9 a.m. on Friday.