BOB WAITE and his team at Averill House Vineyard knew they were on to something last spring, when they created their first Wine Slushies.
After COVID-19 hit, he came back from a winemakers’ convention in Pennsylvania toting a Wine Slushy machine. “I buckled and ordered it, even though it was an exorbitant expense,” Waite recalled. “I got back and we started offering Slushies To Go. It was astounding. People would call up and order six, eight, 10 of them. People would be walking out of the woods and stop for one.”
Waite and his children, Stephanie, Elizabeth and Jake, run Averill House, a rising star on the New Hampshire wine scene, in Brookline. This year they’re pleased to be in business, and offer new and traditional ways to hoist a glass.
The Waites opened the business three years ago, the patriarch said in a phone interview. They had been looking for something all four could do together. The children already had careers in different fields, and Bob owned and still owns a car dealership. “We talked about our options, and narrowed it down to wine,” he recalled.
Daughter Stephanie had already planted some vines, and they’d been growing grapes for a couple of years. They already had a circa-1830 barn and they knew it would make a good tasting room
Waite paused when asked how his first batch of wine turned out. “It was — decent,” he said. “We worked on it for a couple of years.”
The State Liquor Commission allowed them to make 200 gallons each year for family use, and they worked on their flavors and technique. “It was quite the adventure,” Waite recalled, adding, “I still have some of those bottles in the cellar.”
From the beginning they put their own stamp on the wines, a Zinfandel flavored with strawberries, a Merlot flavored with watermelon. “We wanted,” he said, “to try fun stuff.”
They worked on a Liebfraumilsch, similar to the famous Blue Nun wines, and came up with a delicate white wine they packaged in “elegant blue bottles.” It was well-received by friends and relatives, he said.
Waite and his children already had the “soft skills”’ for running a business, he said. “They grew up around the automotive business. They understand hospitality, they’ve worked some of my events.”
They opened the winery three years ago in July, and started to see orders pick up at the holidays. They amassed a loyal clientele and, he said, each year their sales have doubled in volume. Except for 2020, where they’re poised to quadruple.
Waite credits the New England winter for part of his success. “We never opened in January and February,” he said of the early years. “We decided to stay open last winter, and sales were good.”
The slushies kept his business afloat in March and April, the first months of COVID-19, he said. And now he’s dealing with brisk pre-holiday sales.
What’s new this year? Cranberry and grape-flavored wines are always popular. This year the Waites are selling a white cranberry variety. It speaks to the holidays, “but there’s no wine on your teeth,” Waite said. For red wines, he’s excited about a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon.
He and his offspring have observed trends in the wine sales, Waite added. “In the summer they want something fun, something to go along with a meal as they sit outside. In the winter it’s more traditional.”
Some of Waite’s productions are happy accidents, such as the cherry cold brew he marketed last summer. “I had five gallons of cherry juice left and I needed six to make a batch of wine,” he said. “All I had on hand was a gallon of A&E coffee. I mixed it with the cherry juice and ended up with a cherry cold brew. It was a huge hit.”
As the state braces for another bout with COVID-19, the Waites have already adapted. Their tasting room can hold 20 people, but their outdoor area holds 100. They came up with the idea of “wine-tasting igloos.” These are geodesic domes that can hold six to eight people. The design is Scandinavian, with lots of blond wood, a portable heater and HEPA filters, he said. The igloos are available by appointment, he said.
For more information or to reserve an igloo, call 244-3165 or e-mail averillhousevineyard@icloud.com.