SALLY HUNTER, OWNER of Butternuts Good Dishes in Wolfeboro, is always on the hunt for new, locally made items to add to her curated shop of kitchen goodies.
“The other day I came in with Moose Mix. It’s just spice mix, so I bought it and I have it on my shelf now. We also have Camp Mix, which is another New Hampshire product,” Hunter said.
Since 2008, Hunter has carried locally made seasonal produce and maple syrup; gifts and soaps; fresh food from local businesses; and kitchen gadgets available nearly year-round in the resort town.
According to regular customer Anne Blodget of Wolfeboro, Butternuts has nearly everything you need to host a holiday get-together. It’s her go-to store to find just the right kitchen gadget, or clever dish towel.
“Everything is very carefully curated. She has wonderful table linens and placemats and she gets a lot of Made in New Hampshire goodies,” Blodget said. “She has a small selection of wine. She does have lots of seasonings and spices. You sort of feel like, ‘Wow, I’m inspired to make something different tonight.’”
Butternuts also sells high-end cookware, cocktail napkins with fun expressions on them, kitchen scrubbers and cleaners, and trendy items.
“Sally’s a really hard worker and she’s got a great eye,” Blodget said.
Besides Moose Mix, other handpicked choices for local items include Winnipesaukee Chocolates of Wolfeboro, Laurel Hill Jams and Jellies of Bedford, Blackwater Mustard Co. of Contoocook, and Winnipesaukee Soap Company.
“I have an eclectic shop for people to come in (and) buy things for their favorite cooks and things to make memorable holiday meals,” Hunter said.
Besides a variety of cheeses, Hunter carries Camelot Cheddar, a locally made item with a story.
“Al Pierce, owner of Camelot Books, sold creamed cheddar in his shop for many years,” Hunter said. “As he was retiring, we were opening Butternuts. We asked if he would like to continue to sell his cheese at our shop. It has a big local following.”
Charcuterie boards — a small selection of gourmet food often served on a wooden board during dinner parties — are picking up in popularity, and for good reason.
“It’s meats and cheeses and fruits and spreads and crackers and breads, and beautifully arranged on a big board. It’s a giant smorgasbord of hors d’oeuvres, cheese, crackers, meats, fruits, let’s say nuts, olives. Then people arrange it artistically. You could go in (Butternuts) and fill a board with goodies,” Blodget said.
She likes charcuteries because they provide the space to offer many different things to suit a wide variety of tastes.
Another trendy item is cocoa bombs — round chocolate shells with a sweet surprise.
“Put in your hot chocolate, or add some milk or water, and they just kind of dissolve into this deliciousness. That’s like the big rage,” Hunter said.
For entertaining, Butternuts often goes by the casual route — nothing too fancy like crystal goblets — more like casual entertaining with brightly colored tableware.
Butternuts also offers prepared food to pick up for a quick lunch or dinner — like a cup of soup or slice of quiche — that Hunter makes in her kitchen upstairs.
“Every day we make a couple of quiche and a couple soups. But we’re not a catering company. We just do a small amount for our local people that come in and grab lunch,” Hunter said.
“She does a big service in Wolfeboro. (Customers) go in and buy the best chicken salad, wonderful cold salads. She has prepared meals to take home” Blodget said.
Ahead of the holidays, Butternuts has been stocking the shelves.
“We’re looking forward to the holiday season. A lot of times people will come in to buy gifts for their favorite chefs. We have our shop full of kitchen gadgets and gourmet foods. We carry a lot of local honey and jam, perfect for gift-giving and entertaining,” said Hunter.
“You don’t need to go to Amazon because Sally’s got it,” Blodget said. One of her favorite stocking stuffers is a tomato and strawberry huller.
“It’s a tiny little tool and I use it all the time.”
Blodget said for the small size of the store, Hunter packs in a lot.
“There’s a small corner and it’s got beautiful dish towels, funny dish towels, dog dish towels with Labradors or golden retrievers on them. Her table linens are great, from checked tablecloths to great placemats,” said Blodget.
Butternuts sells glassware with local destinations on it. “So you might have a friend who’s on Lake Winnipesaukee, and you can give them Winnipesaukee glassware,” Blodget said.
The store is just so full of color: mugs, plates, cups and bread boxes in coordinating primary colors, like bright yellows, cherry reds and sea blues, books on vintage pies or decorative plates, napkins and items with blue hydrangea.
“She’s gone out and found things that are either intriguing or delicious or useful. I found a really terrific granola in there that I didn’t see anywhere else, and it’s like addictive it’s so good. She has some great gluten free crackers I’ve seen nowhere else,“ Blodget said.
And the customer is taken care of, too. “Let’s say you’ve been Christmas shopping all day, you can go pick up a prepared meal of Sally’s and heat it up and restore yourself,’ she added.
Butternuts Good Dishes is at 12 Railroad Ave., Wolfeboro. Call 603-569-6869 or visit butternutsgooddishes.com.