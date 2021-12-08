A NURSE FOR MORE THAN 25 years and a longtime Girl Scout leader, Lauren Wolf started Portsmouth Soap Company in 2019 “to provide quality, natural bath products to nurture good health and well-being.”
“I think our shop is truly a fun place to visit and explore to find unique homemade bath products and gifts,” said Wolf, who is a member of the Handcrafter Soap Guild.
“I make a lot of our bar soaps and skin care products,” she said. “I also love collaborating with other local soap makers and artisans in order to bring a wider selection of healthy products to the community.”
When visitors come into their shop, she said she wants them to enjoy the experience of discovering items that they would not see elsewhere.
“We love to encourage them to try out our foaming hand wash and body scrubs at our sink to feel the difference of our natural homemade products on their hands,” she said.
She said they work hard to offer items chosen specifically for customers.
“Whether it is to nurture their skin, add a lovely fragrance to their home, protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors, or express themselves in gift form for friends or family,” she said. “Our Lip serum and Beard Oil are two items we developed based on feedback from our customers.”
In this season of giving, she said her homemade soaps make great choices as gifts.
“Everyone needs soap, and we have a wide variety of homemade soaps and bath items available for every budget,” she said.
Examples include holiday soaps that range from $7 to $9. Their Fir Tree Soap, Gingerbread House Matchbox and Fir Tree Soy Candle Gift set is one of their bestsellers at $30. They also have Gifts-to-Go so busy shoppers can make a quick stop or pick up curbside.
“We offer free gift wrapping to make it easy and low stress for customers during this busy holiday season so they can enjoy quality time with their families and friends,” Wolf said.
Portsmouth Soap Company also features a Build-Your-Bag station where customers can choose four different bath products, fill their tote or basket for $50, and get it wrapped and ready to put under the tree. They also feature a Stocking Stuffer Corner where all items are $15 and under.
“I love that we try to have something for everyone on Santa’s List — from Beard Oil, Pet Balm, and Bath Bombs to Lip Sugar Scrubs to name just a few,” added Wolf.
Portsmouth Soap Company also offers their products for sale online on their website.
“Being closed during COVID last year, we took the time off to launch our digital shop so we could also sell online,” said Wolf.
To learn more about Portsmouth Soap Company, or go shopping, visit portmouthsoaps.com.