For families and fireworks lovers across southern New Hampshire, the Fisher Cats shows at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium have been something to look forward to.
“We were looking forward to getting out and doing something together,” said Alicia Laminu, who came from Merrimack with husband Kamil and children Zara, 5, and Kaden, 8.
The Fisher Cats announced the fireworks shows last week, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed cities and towns to cancel their own fireworks displays.
Manchester’s customary fireworks show at Arms Park was cancelled this year, after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in early June.
After the Manchester show was called off, Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw said the club started thinking about how they could fulfill the desire for Fourth of July fireworks.
Seven graduation ceremonies last month showed the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium could host larger gatherings while maintaining 6-foot distances between people. At the graduations, families sat in assigned seats, spaced well apart, and wore masks as they walked around the concourse.
The same rules apply for this weekend’s fireworks. Masks on, and no one with a fever comes into the ballpark. Ticket holders were assigned staggered arrival times, to keep too many people from bunching up at the gates — although Thursday evening’s squall delayed many entering the park.
For the fireworks displays, groups of four will be sitting apart in the stands, and groups of up to six got picnic spots painted on the field — 6 feet apart, of course. Groups of up to eight can gather in one of the boxes.
Jessica Campiola-Gaipo of Hudson usually watches fireworks in Nashua or at Canobie Lake Park.
“But that wasn’t really a option this year,” she said. “Knowing these ones were on was pretty exciting.”
The Merrimack fireworks display is usually a highlight of the summer for Michelle and Joe Bouley and their three children.
“They usually have a great display,” Michelle Bouley said. “That obviously isn’t happening.”
The family held out hope that Merrimack’s show would somehow go on, but the cancellation came June 11. So they came to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
“I have to admit I thought it was a little pricey, but we’re not doing anything this summer as far as activities,” Bouley said, so she bought tickets for the family and two of her children’s friends. “This is the most social activity they’ve had in a long time.”